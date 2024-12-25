Amapiano Sensation Zee Nxumalo Spotted With Her Alleged Boyfriend, SA Reacts: “It Won’t Last Shem”
- The South African Amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo was spotted with her alleged boyfriend at an unknown event
- The video of the star performing with her "bae" by her side was posted by the controversial Musa Khawula
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Zee Nxumalo's video
South African Amapaino rising star Zee NXumalo has once again made headlines on social media regarding her love life.
Zee Nxumalo spotted with her alleged boyfriend
The talented singer and performer Zee Nxumalo became the talk of the town after it was alleged that she had launched her new boyfriend, Phawula.
Recently, a video of the star performing alongside her alleged boyfriend at an unknown event. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the viral clip on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:
"Zee Nxumalo with her boyfriend Phawula."
Watch the clip below:
Netizens react to Zee's new boyfriend
Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@Zayen30 commented:
"Clean Caption...Very rare."
@zungu_sibusiso responded:
"Who are these people if I may ask?"
@sawyer_co replied:
"It won’t last Shem."
@Sbuda_Wayne_ mentioned:
"He must be monied."
@krugersville asked:
"Are they really dating? Eww."
Who is Zee Nxumalo?
Zandile Nxumalo, professionally known as Zee Nxumalo, is a Swazi-born singer-songwriter. Her single Funk 55, released in 2023, became her mainstream success and was certified 5× Platinum in South Africa.
Nxumalo was born on 6 January 2003 in Eswatini. Her family relocated to Alexandra, Johannesburg, where she spent her childhood.
Zee Nxumalo on her experience being on the Friends Of Amstel game show
In a previous report from Briefly News, Zee Nxumalo shined on Friends of Amstel: The Challenge game show, which aired on eTV.
The star-studded watch party took place in Sandton, and Zee exclusively told Briefly News that she had an amazing experience being on the show and being part of Friends of Amstel.
