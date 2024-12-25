The South African Amapiano sensation Zee Nxumalo was spotted with her alleged boyfriend at an unknown event

South African Amapaino rising star Zee NXumalo has once again made headlines on social media regarding her love life.

Zee Nxumalo spotted with her alleged boyfriend

The talented singer and performer Zee Nxumalo became the talk of the town after it was alleged that she had launched her new boyfriend, Phawula.

Recently, a video of the star performing alongside her alleged boyfriend at an unknown event. The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the viral clip on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Zee Nxumalo with her boyfriend Phawula."

Netizens react to Zee's new boyfriend

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Zayen30 commented:

"Clean Caption...Very rare."

@zungu_sibusiso responded:

"Who are these people if I may ask?"

@sawyer_co replied:

"It won’t last Shem."

@Sbuda_Wayne_ mentioned:

"He must be monied."

@krugersville asked:

"Are they really dating? Eww."

Who is Zee Nxumalo?

Zandile Nxumalo, professionally known as Zee Nxumalo, is a Swazi-born singer-songwriter. Her single Funk 55, released in 2023, became her mainstream success and was certified 5× Platinum in South Africa.

Nxumalo was born on 6 January 2003 in Eswatini. Her family relocated to Alexandra, Johannesburg, where she spent her childhood.

