The South African popular sangoma Gogo Maweni was recently spotted with Mihlali Ndamase's ex, Leeroy Sidambe

The two stars were said to have been attending Somizi Mhlongo's 52nd birthday party

The video of Leeroy Sidmabe and Gogo Maweni was shared on social media by the controversial Musa Khawula

Maweni hung out with Leeroy Sidambe. Image: @dr_maweni, @leeroy_mab

Source: Instagram

It seems like Gogo Maweni and Leeroy Sidambe had many netizens stunned with their recent meetup.

Gogo Maweni hangs out with Leeroy

Social media has been buzzing as the controversial businessman Leeroy Sidambe made headlines again after his drama with the popular YouTuber and content creator Mihlali Ndamase.

Recently, Leeroy Sidambe and popular sangoma and podcaster Gogo Maweni were seen having a good time together at Somizi Mhlongo's 52nd exclusive birthday celebration.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the video of them looking cosy on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Dr Maweni and Leeroy Sidambe at Somizi Mhlongo's 52nd birthday celebration."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Maweni hanging out with Leeroy

Shortly after the video was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@sabelostorm commented:

"You might find out that he smashed that day I know lord Leeroy."

@IamOkuhle_ responded:

"A sangoma that acts like a celeb."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Mihlali Ndamase dodged a bullet here."

@DeRealG12 replied:

"He’s gonna start asking us if we know him soon."

@Thokozane558411 mentioned:

"Somizi, a December baby, was not aware. Happy born month, SomSom."

@Nombulelo_Buly tweeted:

"I still can’t believe she risked it all for this person…no you're making me angry seriously!"

@zamadube shared:

"Can we please retire the doctor title from those who don’t have phds?"

SA responds to rumours of Mihlali and Leeroy dating again

Briefly News previously reported that popular South African socialite Mihlali Ndamase has allegedly gotten back together with her estranged ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe. The news comes after their messy breakup, which set social media on fire late last year.

Word on the street is that Mihlali Ndamase and Leeroy Sidambe are dating again. The controversial couple made headlines after a video of Leeroy kissing another woman in Dubai trended. This led to a heated back-and-forth that saw Mimi share Sidambe's number on social media. She also alleged that Sidambe owed her some money.

Source: Briefly News