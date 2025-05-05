Veteran media personality Penny Lebyane recently sparked a social media storm after posting a picture flaunting her stunning legs, wearing a purple knitted dress with a thigh-high vent

Despite criticism from some users, who suggested she should cover up due to her age, fans defended Penny, praising her beauty and confidence

Social media users rallied against body-shaming and online bullying, encouraging people to uplift rather than tear down women, highlighting the double standards in how age and beauty are perceived

Veteran media personality Penny Lebyane knows she still got it. The star recently set timelines ablaze when she shared a picture flaunting her killer legs on social media.

Penny Lebyane flaunted her killer legs in a viral picture. Image: @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

Penny Lebyane serves legs in a raunchy picture

Penny Lebyane turned heads with a saucy picture on social media. The star was previously engaged in a heated exchange with media personality Nota Baloyi for sharing swimsuit pictures in December 2023. South Africans on social media seemingly sided with the controversial music executive, stating that Penny's pictures were inappropriate for her age.

The star seems unfazed by people complaining that she shows too much skin on social media. She recently turned heads with another hot picture, which went viral. The now-viral post shows the seasoned radio and television star wearing a purple knitted dress with a thigh-high vent.

A user with the handle @realnorma_kay reposted the picture, suggesting that Penny Lebyane should cover up because no one wanted to see her thighs. Take a look at the post below:

Fans defend Penny Lebyane

Social media users have had enough of social media users bullying women online. Minnie Dlamini has been a trending topic on social media after podcaster MacG's comment about her. Many took to social media to disagree with the X user who had bashed Penny Lebyane.

Fans said the star looked beautiful for her age. Others also admitted that she looked hot in the picture.

@olisaobioha said:

"Why do women like to hate on themselves?"

@FinestZungu_ wrote:

"Then I'd like to get addressed as "No one " from today onwards 🥹"

@AwaitedOne1 added:

"She actually looks stunning. What's it with you and bashing other women as of late? Pull her down syndrome is so unbecoming of you. Do better."

@itskingsj noted:

"… weren’t you guys going on a rant about body shaming and cyberbullying now, now? It’s her body, her social media page, no?"

@ostout_achuu said:

"Girl, why tear down another queen like that? Plenty of us celebrate that beauty at any age. Let’s uplift, not shade."

@Gabadiya21 wrote:

"Y'all are mean, but when it’s Gabrielle Union who’s basically the same age as Penny, you say they are ageing like fine wine."

Fans rallied behind Penny Lebyane after she was called out for her dressing. Image: @pennylebyane

Source: Instagram

