Sol Phenduka has been living his best life despite the Minnie Dlamini and Podcast and Chill controversy

The co-host of Podcast and Chill recently attended the Soweto Derby, where he ran into Minnie Dlamini's ex, Itumeleng Khune

Sol Phenduka made it known that he is on good terms with Itumeleng Khune by sharing their photo with a caption that inspired jokes from his fans

Sol Phenduka shares pic with Itumeleng Khune after Minnie Dlamini drama

Sol Phenduka had an action-packed weekend as he attended the Soweto Derby. The Podcast and Chill host paid no mind to the backlash he was facing over Minnie Dlamini.

Sol Phenduka shared a post on X and showed people that he gets along with Itumeleng Khune. Online users had a lot to say about Sol Phenduka's post amid the Minnie Dlamini saga.

Sol Phenduka hangs with Itumeleng Khune

In a recent post on X, Sol Phenduka was arm-in-arm with Itumeleng Khune. When he shared the photo, the Podcast and Chill co-host wrote:

"We were so happy to see one another . We [are] always fighting the same enemy (Pirates)."

Sol Phenduka attempted to clarify that by "enemy", he was not referring to Minnie Dlamini. See the photo of him and Itu Khune below:

Sol Phenduka faces heat over Minnie Dlamini

Briefly News reported that even though Sol Phenduka did not agree with MacG's comments about Minnie Dlamini, he still faced criticism. People argued that he should have discouraged the unsavoury joke that MacG made. Following the backlash, Sol responded to naysayers in a post on X. The Podcast and Chill co-host made reference to a Jay-Z song after seeing people's disapproval.

Minnie Dlamini received lots of public support after MacG's insult on 'Podcast and Chill.'

Fans speculate over Sol Phenduka and Itu Khune

Many people thought Sol was throwing shade at Minnie Dlamini. Fans flooded his comments with puns referencing Minnie Dlamini. Even though Sol clarified that the "enemy" was a reference to Orlando Pirates since they were at the latest Soweto Derby, it had little effect on his supporters.

@NoseTheCapital said:

"That mini joy that was happening over there."

@BhovuRbay wrote:

"Minnie will never see the end of this. 'Same enemy.' 🤣"

@XekiHlongwane commented:

"Mini conversation with my goat 🐐 😮‍💨"

@SumDumm_Guy was amused:

"An iconic photo for the haters 🤣"

@GenuineMash wondered:

"Why did you feel the need to type "(Pirates)"? 💔😭"

@ZandileClock joked:

"We know which enemy you’re talking about 🫢"

@Phathizwe_RSA remarked:

"Had you not put brackets and the word pirates, this tweet would have cause a social media storm."

@PA_Punditry said:

"This is actually very hard punchline. Sol owes us a rap EP."

Dr Monaisa reacts to Macg's comments about Minnie

Briefly News previously reported that celebrity doctor, Brian Monaisa slammed Sol Phenduka and Macg's comments about his former girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini.

The Podcast and Chill hosts trended on social media over the weekend when they discussed Dlamini romance with Monaisa and speculated about the actress' body odour .

The celebrity doctor took to his Instagram story on Sunday, 27 April, to slam the podcaster's comments about his ex-girlfriend.

