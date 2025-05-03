Podcast and Chill fans have turned their attention to Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike following the announcement that the podcast may be summoned to Parliament

Sol Phenduka was amused after he responded to supporters who compared him to the Deputy Minister in the presidency for women, youth, and persons with disabilities

Online users escalated a running joke that Sol Phenduka has many look-alikes in South Africa at Deputy Minister Letsike's expense

Sol Phenduka joined in on jokes about Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Letsike. The government official has been spearheading the call for Podcast and Chill to appear in parliament.

Sol Phenduka reacted to 'Podcast and Chill' fans saying his lookalike is Deputy Minister Letsike. Image: @msletsike/ Oracle5152

Source: UGC

Some Podcast and Chill fans had a bone to pick with Deputy Minister Letsike after she spoke out over the controversy surrounding Minnie Dlamini. Supporters of the podcast landed in hot water following their controversial statements about Minnie Dlamini.

Sol Phenduka amused by fans

In a post on X, Sol Phenduka responded to a laughing face after someone used a photo of Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike to imply that she looks like Sol Phenduka. The original post joked that the Podcast and Chill co-host was leaving the show following the outrage over Minnie Dlamini, and Sol responded in amusement. See Sol's post below:

Podcast and Chill vs Minnie Dlamini

Podcast and Chill has been in hot water following in episode where they spoke about Minnie Dlamini. Co-host MacG came under fire after he made unfavorable comments about Minnie, and Sol Phenduka received his share of backlash.

Radio personality Penny Lebyane also shared her two cents about the Podcast and Chill hosts, expressing her disapproval over their comments about Minnie. TV channel Moja Love also released a statement slamming Podcast and Chill for speaking badly about Minnie.

Mac G's remarks about Minnie Dlamini left many outraged. Image: macgunleashed

Source: Twitter

SA jokes with Sol Phenduka

Sol Phenduka's response to the joke about Deputy Minister Letsike left many in stitches. Read people's comments below:

Comedian David Kau said:

"Hilarious 🤣"

@tebogo_leso wrote:

"Sol is now a minister of women 🤣"

@IamthabangK joked:

"Higher positions change people. Now you turned on your bestie for a couple of rands.😂"

@IamthabangK added:

"SolPhenduka got a higher position that gets him triple the salary he's earning at Podcast and Chill. He nows wants to destroy it.😂"

@Dolukhulu was amused:

"You're doing your best to get MacG to Parliament. 😂"

@Mofurutshe88 said:

"I can’t have been the only one who saw it. We all did."

@AHT_YssY wondered:

"😂 One can only try and think hard about the sort of questions they're preparing to ask you guys in parliament."

Sol dragged with MacG over Minnie Dlamini

Briefly News previously reported that Sol Phenduka was also caught in the controversy around MacG's two cents on Minnie Dlamini. MacG made bizarre remarks about the media personality when he tried to figure out why she was going through another breakup.

Online users on X had a lot to say after noticing that Sol Phenduka was celebrating his daughter. People flooded the comment section of the Podcast and Chill co-host's post, ranting about MacG's disparaging comments about Minnie Dlamini.

Following the latest Podcast and Chill episode where MacG speculated that Minnie does not smell good, Sol Phenduka caught some heat as he was involved in the discussion. Although Sol gave a different reason about why he thinks Minnie and Dr Brian broke up, some viewers were not happy that he did not discourage his colleagues from making derogatory comments about Minnie and only laughed along

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News