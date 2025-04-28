South African radio host Solomzi "Sol" Phenduka recently responded to backlash about him hating Minnie Dlamini

This came after the star and Mac G had some nasty remarks to say about the media personality on their podcast

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sol Phenduka's response

Sol Phenduka reacted to the backlash he received on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape, Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Drama ensued as the controversial radio and podcast host Solomzi "Sol" Phednuka responded to the backlash he received after he and Mac G made some nasty comments about Minnie Dlamini on Podcast and Chill.

Sol reacts to backlash on social media

Social media has been buzzing after Mac G and Sol Phenduka made nasty remarks about Minnie Dlamini after she and the popular domestic surgeon, Dr Brian Monaisa, suddenly broke up.

After the Kaya 959 radio host was dragged on social media for the remarks he made about the media personality, he decided to respond to the backlash by asking netizens if he can live.

See the post below:

Netizens responded to Sol's reaction

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses to how Sol Phenduka reacted to the backlash he faced on social media. Here's what they had to say:

@kasicounsellor said:

"Don’t worry about these fools, Baba! Keep moving forward. They’re just looking for someone to blame because they know Mac will never give them the time of day, and they’ve chosen you as their target. You’re not responsible for another grown man’s decisions or opinions! Stay strong and keep going, you’re an amazing dad to your kid! You know that, and were the ones with common sense, know that too."

@MzamoDudula commented:

"MacG built a real brand, controversy and all. He hired people who could think, grow, and stand tall. Now they want Sol Phenduka to burn for a fire he didn’t light? "While I'm watching every n**a watching me closely..."Can I live? Respect the work, call out without killing."

@mphazima_sanele responded:

"You should've read the room. You really shouldn't have posted your girl's birthday sol."

@Lazarusshilaby2 stated:

"People who try to bully you it's because nabo personally they can't keep a MAN with their choochie smell."

@VendaVendor replied:

"You can but you can’t leave. Stay strong brother."

Minnie Dlamini unfazed by Dr Brian Monaisa's break-up announcement

Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Minnie Dlamini seems not to have time to address her break-up from Dr Brian Monaisa after their controversial split. The popular doctor confirmed that he parted ways with the media personality in a social media statement.

Our girl Minnie Dlamini is focusing on securing the bag, amid her break-up from Dr Brian, after just a few months of dating. Rumours about the former couple's split started making the rounds on social media when they deleted each other's pictures from their pages.

Social media users showed Minnie some love on her post. Many could not get enough of The Honeymoon actress's natural beauty.

