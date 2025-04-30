Celebrity doctor Brian Monaisa, who recently broke up with Minnie Dlamini was recently spotted with Unathi Nkayi

Minnie Dlamii's ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa, and her close friend Unathi Nkanyi recently embraced each other at SA Fashion Week.

Monaisa and Nkayi were joined by South African celebrities such as K Naomi, former Miss SA Natasha Joubert, Maps Maponyane, and many more.

In the video shared by EntertainmentSA on Instagram this past week, Monaisa and Nkayi were seen hugging each other at the SA Fashion Week opening party. It is unclear if the celebrity doctor and the media personality are friends.

Inside Minnie Dlamini and Unathi Nkayi's friendship

In 2023, the radio personality Unathi Nkayi took to her Instagram account to thank her friend, Minnie Dlamini for pulling her out of depression.

South African media personality expressed that Dlamini pulled out of depression while she was just stuck in her bedroom and put on a flight.

The South African reports that the former Kaya FM radio personality and Dlamini worked together on Festive Get-Together in the Life Artois.

The media personalities also went on several vacations together and spoke frequently.

Dr Brian Monaisa defends Minnie Dlamini

Dr Brian Monaisa recently made headlines when he defended his ex-girlfriend, Minnie Dlamini after MacG insulted her on Podcast and Chill.

The Podcast and Chill host blasted Minnie Dlamini, speculating that she cannot find love because she smells.

The celebrity doctor took to his Instagram story on Sunday, 27 April to slam the podcaster's comments about his ex-girlfriend.

He wrote: "@macgunleashed, what cap is this? I think you and @solphenduka have really shown us all that you have a problem with successful women!"

Monaisa added that he stands for the integrity of women, as these hardworking, respectful people deserve more the podcasters.

His comments came a week after he revealed that he and Dlamini mutually ended their relationship.

Monaisa confirmed in a since-deleted Instagram post on Monday, 21 April, in a statement that his relationship with the actress and TV personality has ended.

"Ms Dlamini and I had a beautiful relationship which sadly came to an end purely for personal reasons which had nothing to do with infidelity, by either part," read the statement.

The surgeon doctor also revealed that while their romantic relationship has ended, there remains mutual respect between him and the TV personality.

