Skomota, a South African media personality, is trending after a viral video captured him flirting with an unknown woman at a club

Social media users have shared mixed reactions, with some criticising his actions, while others express concerns about his behaviour towards women

Skomota's past incidents with female fans have raised alarms, leading fans to call for better management of his interactions with women

There's no denying that South African women love the attention they get from media personality, Skomota. The star who has been captured getting cosy with female fans is trending for flirting with an unknown woman.

Skomota gets cosy with woman in viral video

Controversial media personality Skomota is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who has made headlines for his interactions with female fans recently had the internet talking when he was spotted flirting with a beautiful woman at a club.

The clip shows the popular dancer interacting with the woman before hugging her and kissing her on the cheek. Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Skomota's flirting video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the video. Many said Skomota must stay away from women, otherwise he will land in hot water, while others commented on the morals of some South African women.

@simphiwemothop5 said:

"Skomota's game must be studied at Unisa, immediately."

@JARVAS_SVR commented:

"In Mzansi, everyone gets to sleep with women, even madmen like Skomota, that's how easy it is."

@TlotlisoM_ wrote:

"Celebrating the exploitation of a vulnerable person, whether disabled or not for public amusement isn’t 'living the life.” It reflects how far we’ve strayed from dignity, empathy, and respect. We must do better."

@finexcgroup commented:

"Don't be surprised when he gets arrested for rape or sexual assault and then cry being mental unstable."

@m_airx_o added:

"The rape charges against him are still doing push-ups …knowing our sisters, this poor guy might find himself facing rape charges."

@CamzaScorpio said:

"They go to him, they deserve the way he treats them. He doesn't give a fack."

Three times Skomota was spotted with women

Skomota may have risen to fame for his incredible dance moves, but it seems he loves spending time with the ladies.

The star caused a stir when he was captured locking lips with an unknown woman in a picture. Social media users were disgusted by the snap.

Fans also raised concerns when a video of the up-and-coming DJ getting handsy with another woman went viral on social media.

Ngwana Sesi's fans also called for his team to manage how he interacts with women after another clip of him swallowing a poor woman's lips was shared on social media platforms.

Skomota shows off his dance moves

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skomota has dance moves for days. The controversial media personality recently broke the internet with a video of his unmatched dance moves.

A video of the popular media personality doing what he does best left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter.

