A woman from the US was shocked by the reaction of a kudu towards her in a video making the rounds online

The footage gained massive traction, gathering over 1.8 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

People flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, while some laughed it off

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

An American woman was shocked by the reaction of a kudu after she tried feeding it in a TikTok video. Image: Namibelephant

Source: Getty Images

A video of a shocking encounter between an American woman and a wild kudu has gone viral, racking up over 1.8 million views online.

American woman is shocked by alpha kudu's reaction

The footage, reportedly captured in South Africa and posted by TikTok user @kalepementality, shows the tourist attempting to hand-feed what appears to be a dominant male kudu. Due to their large size and majestic spiral horns, kudus are often referred to as "alphas."

In the clip, the woman is initially seen smiling as the kudu approaches. But things quickly take a dramatic turn when the animal lunges at her, causing visible panic as she simply shouts out, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Why did he do that."

The moment has since sparked a flood of reactions across social media platforms, with one person saying the following in the comments.

"This is not a Disney moment, this is Africa."

While the woman did not appear to be seriously injured, the incident has sparked debate around feeding wild animals and the dangers of underestimating wildlife, especially dominant males known for their territorial behaviour.

The video gained massive traction, gathering thousands of likes and comments within hours. Many viewers were shocked by the sudden shift in the animal’s behaviour, while others found humour in the woman’s shocked reaction.

Watch the video below:

SA chimes in on viral video

The online community reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Mthae said:

"She thought Kudu is like an African President who are puppet."

Sdeda expressed:

"Is the Kudu alright from that unfortunate collision?"

Ph8lnvX_Real shared:

"Kudu is not about to give up his freedom for a piece of lettuce."

J wrote:

"She is very lucky. He was still very gentle there."

Adolf Magoda commented:

"That is a well-behaved Kudu right there, I hope he is alright."

Why animals should not be fed

Feeding wild animals is not a good idea for four main reasons. According to CritterControlForlando, human food lacks proper nutrition for wild animals, leading to health issues over time.

Secondly, feeding wild animals can cause them to lose their natural fear of humans, leading to a constant search for food and disease spread. Thirdly, feeding wild animals can lead to their dependence on handouts, affecting their hunting abilities and reproduction rates. Lastly, feeding wild animals may cause starvation and death to their newborns.

An American woman got attacked after trying to feed a kudu. Image: Jeff R Clow

Source: Getty Images

4 More animal attack stories

Briefly News reported on a man who thought he was on good terms with a dog he hugged, but it had a different idea soon after the affectionate moment.

reported on a man who thought he was on good terms with a dog he hugged, but it had a different idea soon after the affectionate moment. One baboon went after a pair of lovebirds who were on foot after leaving their car open in the wild.

Young men were scared for their lives after running into an enraged pit bull in a TikTok video.

A leopard thought it had found the perfect meal after spotting a man on a motorbike and a dog.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News