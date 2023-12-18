Dance sensation Skomota topped the trends recently after a controversial picture of him went viral

The picture of the star shows him swallowing a woman's lips while he was kissing her

Many fans were stunned by this as they shared their opinions on social media about the picture

Skomota went viral after a picture of him kissing a lady was shared on social media. Image: @Motheo2009, @JuxYogi

Source: Instagram

The viral dance sensation Skomota was spotted vibing alongside Makhadzi. It recently went viral after a picture of him and an unknown lady circulated on social media.

Skomota locks lips with an unknown woman

Skomota has been making headlines recently, and in the latest news, the dance sensation was caught on camera swallowing a poor woman's lips rather than sharing a romantic kiss.

A Twitter user @Ori_RSA shared a photo that shows Skomota locking lips with the unknown woman online and captioned it:

"The best kisser of the year goes to Skomota."

See the image below:

SA reacts to Skomota kissing the lady

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their responses about the kiss the dance sensation shared with the unknown lady:

@talent4realz wrote:

"Ivale maOreo."

@ThatoArse responded:

"I'd throw up."

@CitizenDevoted commented:

"This is hunting a STI."

@SthembiD said:

"sies."

@NtateWilliams mentioned:

"Skomota ke sefebe neh."

@Ndi_Muvenda_ commented:

"You'll be saying jealous boy who can't ask girls out or broke beefing him."

@ChimhamhaZw responded:

"The half of the nose is also in the mouth."

@CoastLandForce replied:

"The Ladies will be his downfall."

Makhadzi and Skomota’s SAMAs performance trends

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night. The Limpopo songstress clinched the Best Traditional Album award and delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

Adding an extra layer to her performance, Makhadzi brought out social media sensation Ngwana Sesi, popularly known as Skomota, to share the stage. The 38-year-old man from Limpopo dazzled the audience and viewers with his dancing. Fans praised Makhadzi for sharing the limelight and providing a platform for Skomota to show his talent.

Source: Briefly News