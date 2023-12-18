A TikTok video captures the festive celebration of a South African woman who became a SAPS constable

The young lady looked dignified in her police uniform and ready to dedicate her life to public service

The video gained popularity, gathering impressive views and tons of congratulations and well-wishes

A woman got thrown a massive party for becoming a SAPS constable. Image: @mosebjadi101

A South African woman recently marked her entry into the South African Police Service (SAPS) as a constable.

Police officer's party

A TikTok video posted by a proud family member @mosebjadi101 captures the essence of the joyous occasion.

The family spared no cost in throwing a memorable party, with the highlight being a custom-made cake with police colours and symbols.

TikTok video gains momentum

The TikTok footage, uploaded just two days ago, has gained traction, amassing over 333,000 views and 19,000 likes.

It appears serving and protecting runs in the family as another member was spotted dancing and proudly wearing a police uniform with higher rank epaulettes.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates new cop

Viewers flooded the comments section, offering heartfelt congratulations and well-wishes to the newly appointed constable as she embarks on her journey of safeguarding citizens.

@AndileBiy3lA said:

"Mom wearing 3 stars, Captain. She got selected and passed through connections."

@Beni_Heqoa_Mota wrote:

"Thanks to your mom for making this happen."

@Clementine mentioned:

"At least bafile bana chance. ♥️"

@nthatisajojo stated:

"Congratulations colleague. Warning, we don't spot or dance in our uniform. Welcome on board."

@Bakii_Lopez asked:

"Can a person fail and not graduate? Or how does it work?"

@Queenk begged:

"Please guys certify our docs with the same energy. "

@user6009879121672 commented:

"All the best. Do your best to serve and protect SA's citizens."

@lyndidee added:

"Not you entering your cold drink money era! Love that for you."

