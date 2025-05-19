YFM broadcaster Shamiso Mosaka has given her fans an update since having a BBL surgery in Izmir, Turkey a week ago

The reality TV star, who is the daughter of veteran media personality, Azania Mosaka, reveals that the swelling on her operation has gone down

Shamiso's fans took to social media this week to respond to pictures of her new look on her social media on Monday, 19 May

Shamiso Mosaka journals her BBL journey in Turkey. Images: TVBlogsbyMlu and @__edwardmaphage

Source: Twitter

MTV Base TV personality Shamiso Mosaka has given an update on her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) surgery she had in Turkey a few weeks ago.

The reality TV star had social media buzzing a week ago when she shared pictures of her new body on her social media account.

Mosaka revealed on her Instagram Story on Monday, 19 May, that there's been an improvement since her operation.

"Just over a week post op(operation). Swelling has gone down so nicely," writes the radio personality.

This comes after the media personality said on Friday, 16 May that she was leaving Turkey and coming back to Mzansi.

"So, it's my last day in Turkey. I came to a foreign country by myself to have a surgery that's not child's play. A BBL is not child's play, it's not a joke."

The reality TV star also admitted on her social media account that her surgery was not easy.

"If you saw me a couple of days ago, my face was puffy. This surgery is not a joke. I'm gonna go live when I get home and make time to answer all your questions," said Mosaka on her Instagram story.

Radio personality Shamiso Mosaka gives an update on her BBL surgery. Images: Shamiso

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Shamiso's latest photos

@Mbalee_xo said:

"I know we are against di BBL, but damn Shamiso is eating."

@NtokozoKhomo2 wrote:

"My girl Sham getting her BBL and she’s about to eat even harder." Congratulations. @Shamiso_"

@lee_zindela said:

"Oh, so she was gaining weight to do a BBL? And it looks good!"

@__hazelr wrote:

"Ooou Shamiso’s BBL looks like it’s gonna eat. Y’all said she was pregnant but it was just bbl weight gain."

@APinkStarBurstt said:

"Yho, it looks so natural, I love it."

@sup3rsun wrote:

"Fairs. Shamiso’s BBL eats."

@liihleeee replied:

"Shamiso did not need that BBL pls."

@sgelekeqe_ssi reacted:

"Shamiso’s BBL looks good."

@nosiixmabena said:

"Shamiso’s BBL looks soo yum."

@ipenchisi wrote:

"Probably why she gained weight, she’s going to look good."

@NtokozoKhomo2 replied:

"My girl Shamiso getting her BBL and she’s about to eat even harder! Congratulations @Shamiso_."

@lee_zindela said:

"Ooh, so she was gaining to do a BBL? And it looks good!"

Shamiso Mosaka says the swelling has gone down. Shamiso

Source: Instagram

