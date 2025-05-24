Forme r The Wife actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo recently posted a picture of her luxurious R5.7 million watch on her social media page.

The Generations: The Legacy actress recently posted Instagram photos of her flaunting her expensive watch

South Africans are suspicious of Phongolo's continued high taste in designer fashion and have called for a formal investigation

Actress Thuli Phongolo shows off nearly R6 million watch. ThuliPhongolo

Actress Thuli Phongolo, who returned to Generations: The Legacy this April was recently spotted with a watch worth nearly R6 million.

The popular DJ recently flaunted a luxury handbag priced at R85,000 and showed off her R5.7 million watch which was reportedly spotted on the Richard Mille website.

The media personality shared photos of her watch on her Instagram story.

Popular social media user @ChrisExcel012 shared Phongolo's watch on his X account and called for an investigation.

Briefly News contacted Ms Phongolo regarding the luxurious watch. She was not available for a comment at the time of publishing this story.

South Africans are suspicious of the DJ

@BeardedPriest1 said:

"When we speak their spokesperson come out to attack us."

@Kong_Fuzi_n replied:

"If she has visited Dubai then she might have got it for boma 30k, kune diamond walk small street over there."

@TheGeopol responded:

"@sarstax. We can’t be taxed alone, you need to do a better job in taxing celebrities, prostitutes & Somalian spazas."

@bad_option88 wrote:

"That's a fake watch, don't bother investigating!"

@TheGBrown1 said:

"Something is not right. She is not always booked and where is getting the money from? How can an entry-level DJ Thuli Pongola wear a 5 million watch?"

@Tokyo_Trev replied:

"I don't give a sh*t what you guys say, but Thuli doesn't have 6mil for a watch. No amount of black excellence can convince me otherwise."

@black_guider said:

"So, the date she took this picture which is displayed on her watch happens to be the same as the date on the watch from the site."

@THendrix777 wrote:

"Why is everyone forgetting that she’s in Dubai. What do you think happens there?"

@tshxdii said:

"I also currently don’t have a thousand rand for those @GALXBOY slides but I’m going to get them somehow."

@bhadgyal25 wrote:

"No way djing at local clubs and acting on Generations pays that much."

@PortiaMoemedi said:

"Maybe she sold her house and got the watch guys. Let’s be nice."

@NNcwane57516 replied:

"Bathong, who said she bought it? Kanti, y’all don’t know these girls are dating rich men? Ai Nina."

@Lindiwemya12 replied:

"She already has two mansions on her name, and we don't know who she is dating. Khanyi owned a Lamborghini angasabenzi (not working). Don't underestimate the power ye ziMomozi zalabantwana (these girls)."

Mzansi reacts to the DJ's R5.7 million watch. Images: Thuli Phongolo

