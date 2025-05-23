Former Isibaya actress Linda Sebezo left her fans in stitches on Thursday evening when she shared a video of herself working out

The Isitha: The Enemy actress revealed on her Instagram account that she wants to get her body ready for summer

Sebezo's industry colleagues and South Africans took to her social media post to comment on the work out video

'Isitha: The Enemy' star surprises SA with workout video.

Source: Twitter

Legendary actress Linda Sebezo, who previously slammed critics for shopping at Shoprite surprised her fans with a workout video this week.

The actress, who starred opposite Sipho Ndlovu on Isitha: The Enemy reveals that she's getting ready for a summer body.

Sebezo on Thursday, 22 May shared a hilarious video of herself on her Instagram account working out on her indoor bicycle.

She wrote: "Fetching my summer body this season."

South Africans react to Sebezo's video

TV personality Laconco reacted:

"Yah kule summer khona into emele yenziwe skin, thanga ne figa (go get your figure)! Let's go, big sis."

Isitha: The Enemy star Senzo Radebe said:

"I love the dedication."

Muvhango actress Gabisile Tshabalala said:

"Lol, mina wena I grow up ngizoba njengawe" (I am going to be like you when I grow up).

Thokozile9910 replied:

"I really need one for myself."

LisaAugust91 responded:

"What does this help with exactly? I never really use it at the gym."

Zwide queen wrote:

"Mkhaba (big tummy) doesn’t stand a chance la" (here).

Mbrestik replied:

"Yes, mama oh yes, my superstar."

Lizzy9094 said:

"Gugothandayo my dear. I love you mama you are my role model. I'm 50."

Tshepoho321 wrote:

"Sis Linda, forever active human."

Linda Sebezo addresses trolls

Social media user @_blackza previously shared a video of the actress slamming trolls who criticised her for buying groceries at Shoprite.

In the video, Sebezo revealed that there was nothing wrong with public figures shopping at Shoprite.

“You guys really do not know what you want to talk about anymore. When you speak about people, you speak about things I do not understand. One moment, you say I'm pregnant, and the next, RIP, you say I passed away. Now you have a problem with me shopping at Shoprite. Is there anything wrong with shopping at Shoprite?" she asked.

The former Isibaya actress also revealed that celebrities are being bullied by social media users online. She also stated that she has a family to take care of and has to make sure her children don't starve.

The former Black Door star also shared that her children get affected by the negative comments online and also asked people to leave her alone.

Black Brain Pictures clears the air, Zamani Mbatha allegedly not fired from Isitha: The Enemy

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that actor Zamani Mbatha wasn't fired from Isitha: The Enemy after all.

Despite previous reports, the production house Black Brain Pictures cleared the air, stating that the actor is still part of the team.

Netizens were devastated over Zamani's alleged axing from the show, with some claiming that the soapie was making a huge mistake.

