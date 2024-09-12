Black Door actress Linda Sebezo has clapped back at critics who made fun of her for shopping at Shoprite

A TikTok user, Unathi Hlongwane, took a video of the South African actress doing her grocery shopping at the retail shop

In a scathing video, Linda said social media bullying has gone too far and that people should stop

Linda Sebezo put a TikTokker in its place after a video of her shopping at Shoprite circulated the internet.

Linda Sebezo is not fazed by backlash over shopping at Shoprite. Image: Oupa Bopape

Linda Sebezo responds to backlash over Shoprite shopping spree

The Black Door star Linda Sebezo has hit back at a TikTok user, Unathi Hlongwane, who attempted to shame her for shopping at the affordable retail store.

Linda went viral after the video captioned “It’s really her” circulated social media. In response to the hype, Linda called out the critics, saying:

“You guys really do not know what you want to talk about anymore. When you speak about people, you speak about things I do not understand. One moment, you say I'm pregnant, and the next, RIP, you say I passed away. Now you have a problem with me shopping at Shoprite. Is there anything wrong with shopping at Shoprite?" she asked.

Linda said social media bullying has gone too far and that people should stop because they will talk when artists ask for help.

“No, you guys are taking it too far. Social media, you are bullying us. Then you guys will say we talk too much. I have a family. I don't go to bed hungry; I eat every day. Now, you are taking it too far. We have children, they get affected by the things you say. I live in Soweto. Leave me alone.”

