Actress Thandeka Dawn King and Linda Sebenza danced to the victory of the show

The Isitha: The Enemy show recently hit 3 million viewers for the soapie

The executive of the show, Thabang Phetla told Briefly News that this has been their goal to reach over a million viewers

Thandeka King and Linda Sebenzo rejoiced as the show 'Isitha: The Enemy' hit 3 million viewers. Image: @linda_sebenzo, @dawnthandeka_king

Halala! ETV has reached a massive milestone with one of its soapie dramas. The weeknight show has surpassed 2.5 million viewers.

Isitha: The Enemy has hit 3 million viewers

The local soapie drama has been making headlines since it replaced the raunchy show The Black Door.

The show has surpassed numbers since it was showcased on our small screens on ETV every weeknight. Actresses Linda Sebezo and Thandeka Dawn King recently danced to the show's victory, as the soapie hit three million viewers in less than the year since it debuted on our screens.

Speaking to Briefly News, executive producer of the show, Thabang Phetla said:

" It has been a euphoric and a humbling experience. We have been working towards this goal since the show launched in May, and we're so proud of reaching this milestone.

"By telling authentic stories that resonate with our communities, tackling social issues and using our unique storytelling flavour."

Thandeka Dawn King posted a reel of her and Linda Sebezo dancing to a viral challenge song celebrating this milestone, she captioned it:

"Danko for the 3Million Viewers for @etv_isitha_the_enemy. Rebs Marazor and Nomcebo Celebration Dance."

Check out the video Thandeka posted below:

Fans salute Isitha: The Enemy for reaching 3 million

Shortly after Thandeka Dawn King posted the reel on Instagram, fans and the celebville flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages. See the messages below:

kwa_mammkhize said:

"Bathong D."

ladydkhoza wrote:

"Ave nginithanda."

nocxymabika replied:

"Yabo futhi le combo..isemahlanyeni, love it."

suku_mack responded:

"Hayi phela khehla kumele uthi tshiki ngeside cancane."

jacintangobese said:

"Lol Jaiva bo maJaivane, bengithi nizoshaya nevosho."

eve_mahlati wrote:

"From Lockdown to Isitha."

victoria_takudzwa_ said:

"Smooth moves."

Phil Mphela slams e.tv for not promoting Smoke and Mirrors

Mphela reported Isitha: The Enemy's milestone after he accused e.tv of neglecting their other new show, Smoke and Mirrors.

Briefly News reported that the Twitter blogger claimed e.tv isn't promoting Smoke and Mirrors well compared to their other new shows, Nikiwe and Isitha: The Enemy. He added that the show has the potential to be the next big thing in Mzansi, but it lacks promotion that will increase its viewership.

