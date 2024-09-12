SA Man Buys R80 Nike Slides, Ends Up Disappointed After Unboxing
- One gent in South Africa showed off his slides that he bought for R80, and the guy was in for a huge surprise
- The young man unveiled what he got, which left him highly disappointed, and the video went viral online
- The guy's clip amused social media users as they flooded the comments, cracking jokes
A young man was in for a surprise of a lifetime. The gent showed off his new slides, which left him speechless.
Man buys slides for R80 and shows it off
The gent who goes by TikTok handle @terrymcflurry23 was finally happy that he, too, could get his hands on the Nike slides.
@terrymcflurry23 revealed that he purchased the slides from Nyaope Boys, and he went on to unbox the Nike slides, which were old use, dirty and broken slides. The man was highly disappointed while taking to his caption, saying:
"I am never buying from Nyaope boys again."
Take a look at the guy's shoes in the video below:
People crack jokes
The gent's shoe amused the online community as they flocked to the comments with jokes and laughter.
Katleho was amused:
"I laughed before seeing what's in the box."
Lwandile shared:
"I can relate. I even told them to keep the change when I got home; I almost had a heart attack."
Reinette added:
"I never laughed so hard."
Yamkela Mgedezi wrote:
"A win is a win."
Asandarr asked:
"Hawu? Wena, why didn’t you open the box while you were still with him?"
Gugu_Lethu poked fun at the guy, saying:
"They are worth the price, though I'm not laughing."
