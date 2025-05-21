South African hitmaker MaWhoo posted several sizzling photos on Instagram, rocking a fashionable bhinca outfit

The Gucci hitmaker has shown a different side of herself and caught some fans by surprise as she notably shows off her figure

Fans gushed over MaWhoo, saying she looked like a proper nkabie hun, as she bragged about her latest wins

'Gucci' singer MaWhoo wore a stunning nkabie outfit. Image: _MaWhoo

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo is fully immersed in her bhinca era, and she got the perfect outfit to show for it.

Amapiano singer MaWhoo shows off bhinca outfit

Thandeka 'MaWhoo' Ngema's latest social media post had tongues wagging. The singer showed off her two sides by posting multiple photos on Instagram.

In her caption, MaWhoo shared some of her latest wins, including having a number one song, Uzizwa Kangani. She also celebrated earning a platinum plaque for her hit song Ngilimele.

Source: UGC

The star promised her fans new music that she would get ready to drop soon.

"We got a number one song #Uzizwakanjani. Got a multi-platinum plaque for Ngilimele Ngiyabonga kakhulu for the love. I’m also dropping soon. I can’t wait to share my upcoming music with you."

Fans gush over MaWhoo's latest look

Netizens were mesmerised by MaWhoo's stunning beauty and her well-put-together outfit.

Thuliphongolo hyped:

"SWITCHING IT UP! Which Mawhoo is whoooooo?"

Bling.mrs2 gushed:

"A true Zulu hun."

Slii_diaza shared:

"The way I cried last night when your song came on; I love it nonetheless."

Mustb_k hyped:

"Yass, bhinca Queen. Our very own iNkabie."

_Simphiwe.masondo gushed:

"I would even take off my eyes for you. I'd do anything."

MaWhoo's legal troubles

It is not all looking good behind the scenes for MaWhoo. The singer caught herself in some legal trouble with the organisers of The Durban Music Festival, headlined by Rick Ross.

In a voice note, MaWhoo allegedly called the organisers scammers and demanded that her payment be made before she could hit the stage.

"The reason I have a manager is because I do not handle such things," she said, alluding to her bookings. "Tell them that if we do not receive the payment, I cannot perform. You cannot pay the day before [the show], especially if there is an international [artist]. Also, they did not put PTY at the end. So that is not going to work."

A legal rep from Blue Screen Entertainment sent a letter of demand to MaWhoo and her company asking her to retract her sentiments or they would sue her for R1 million "without further notice".

In 2024, MaWhoo saw herself in a similar situation; however, she was the one doing the suing. She had threatened to sue an event organiser who claimed he had booked her for an event, and she did not pitch.

MaWhoo shares snippet of upcoming song, fans react

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo previewed her latest unreleased song. In a viral video, she was jamming to her song at a club.

Although fans are loving the sound, some people said her songs are now starting to sound like Scotts Maphuma's as they sound generic.

