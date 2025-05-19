Amapiano vocalist MaWhoo was sent a letter demanding a formal apology for her remarks made in a WhatsApp voice note

The singer, in the voice note, allegedly referred to the organisers of the Durban Music Festival as scammers

Gregory Wings, the organiser of the event, which was headlined by Rick Ross, confirmed to Briefly News that they have sent a letter to the star

MaWhoo allegedly made some defamatory allegations about the Durban Music Fest organisers. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

From flight schedule mix-ups to allegations of non-payment, MaWhoo, real name Thandeka Ngema, is at the centre of a brewing legal battle.

MaWhoo embroiled in a brewing legal storm

Briefly News got the scoop on what transpired between MaWhoo and the organisers of The Durban Music Festival, headlined by Rick Ross.

In a voice note heard by Briefly News, MaWhoo allegedly states that she cannot perform without receiving her full payment.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"The reason I have a manager is because I do not handle such things," she said, alluding to her bookings. "Tell them that if we do not receive the payment, I cannot perform. You cannot pay the day before [the show], especially if there is an international [artist]. Also, they did not put PTY at the end. So that is not going to work."

In the same voice note, the Ngilimele singer allegedly called event organisers "scammers."

Her remarks allegedly landed her on the wrong side of the Blue Screen Entertainment organisers. Gregory Wings, from Blue Screen Entertainment, confirmed to Briefly News that they have indeed sent a letter to MaWhoo and her company, MaWhoo Entertainment PTY LTD, and gave her until Monday afternoon, 19 May 2025, to retract and apologise.

The voice note was allegedly sent to an employee at Blue Screen, who was trying to resolve the flight mix-ups.

"The employee of Blue Screen was trying to get MaWhoo to honour her contract after being paid."

MaWhoo then referred to them as scammers "for no reason."

MaWhoo might face legal action for her remarks made in a WhatsApp voice note. Image: MaWhoo

Source: Instagram

Blue Screen Entertainment slaps MaWhoo with letter of demand

In the letter of demand, the head of legal, Brian Steel, stated that MaWhoo was "contracted by Blue Screen Entertainment to perform at the Durban Music Festival held on 3 May 2025, and were paid in full for your performance."

They further said that MaWhoo's remarks caused reputational harm to the company, and they demand a written apology or via a voice note. Should she fail to do so, they would sue her for R1 million "without further notice." In 2024, MaWhoo threatened to sue an event organiser who claimed he booked her for an event and she did not pitch.

MaWhoo shares snippet of upcoming song, fans reacts

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano singer and vocalist, and performer Mawhoo recently previewed her new song.

A video of the Amapiano star jamming to her unreleased song at a club went viral on social media.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the preview of the new song. Some people said her songs are now starting to sound like Scotts Maphumas' as they sound generic. While other fans think she is a versatile artist, especially after she released a Maskandi song with Mthandeni.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News