Pheladi Madungandaba finally addressed the reason she left The Mommy Club and wasn't coming back

The reality TV star's absence from the show's reunion raised many questions among viewers, and she revealed it was due to people having ulterior motives

This comes after the premiere of the show's third reunion, which had fans glued to their screens, anticipating more drama

Briefly News got the inside scoop on the show's anticipated reunion episode from one of the cast members

Pheladi Madungandaba spoke about why she wouldn't be returning to The Mommy Club for its new season.

Why did Pheladi Madungandaba exit The Mommy Club?

As the fourth season of The Mommy Club gets underway, fans are scratching their heads, wondering where one of their faves went off to after missing her in the reunion episode.

Pheladi Madungandaba made quite the impression after joining the cast in the third season, where she shared the story of her life and details of her divorce; she even clashed with other mommies on the cast.

However, despite gaining a fanbase, Pheladi revealed that returning to the show was not in the cards.

TshilaLIVE reports that Pheladi's decision was influenced by seeing how people on the show and behind the scenes had "agendas" that they worked towards, whether they aligned with everybody's or not:

"People have their own agendas. Also, we, as the cast, come in with our own agendas. Production has agendas for whatever they want to achieve, the audience and the media have their own agendas too."

"It's unfortunate. It's not a space where I have control. I like to be in a position where I can control."

Meanwhile, another member of the cast, Mrs J, told Briefly News that she hopes everyone resolves their issues with those they clashed with:

"I would like to use the reunion as an opportunity to address what needs to be addressed fully. As mothers, I hope we can iron out our differences and see if there’s a way forward.”

Rosette Ncwana chats about joining The Mommy Club

Another new face we got to experience on The Mommy Club was the fabulous Rosette Ncwana, who, Like Pheladi, joined in season three.

The famed supermodel and entrepreneur said she wanted to showcase her versatility:

"As someone who is in the spotlight, it’s easy for people to see only one dimension of who I am. I wanted to be part of something authentic that connects with people."

Ncwana also said she learned a lot about herself while being on the show, lessons that became invaluable:

"I learned that I’m capable of handling more than I give myself credit for. Filming showed me that I can be flexible and also firm in what I stand for. I can be strong in tough situations while also embracing the moments that make me feel vulnerable. Both sides of me are important."

