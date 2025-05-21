South African rapper and businesswoman Gigi Lamayne is set to empower women in the music industry

The star revealed her plans of helping women in the industry after it was announced that she would be a part of the panel at the Africa Rising Music Conference this coming weekend

Gigi also mentioned that she hopes to inspire young artists on how to protect their value in the music scene

Gigi Lamayne is set to empower women in the music scene. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African female rapper and businessman Gigi Lamayne recently revealed her plans to empower women in the music industry.

According to Tshisalive, Reason, aka Sizwe Alakine's girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, is excited and honoured to be part of the women's panel at the upcoming Africa Rising Music Conference, which will take place this coming weekend, 22 May 2025, at Constitution Hill in Braamfontein.

During her interview with the publication, Lamayne discussed her plans to empower young women in the music industry to navigate their way in the space.

She said:

"The Africa Rising Music Conference is such a powerful platform, as you know, it is all about driving the African music scene forward and globally. I am truly honoured to be a part of this panel alongside powerful women who have been in the industry for a long time, where we will be discussing the real challenges and ways of moving forward in empowering women in the industry."

Lamayne further mentioned how she had hoped that she would inspire young artists on how to protect their value in the industry.

"I want to share the importance of resilience, staying authentic, and creating your own table when none is offered. My hope is to inspire younger artists to protect their value and know they belong in every room they step into."

Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Msaki, Jack Parow, Rethabile Khumalo, and Busiswa will also be a part of the panel at the conference alongside Gigi Lamayne.

Gigi Lamayne is part of the panel at the Africa Rising Music Conference. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Instagram

A look at Reason and Gigi's relationship timeline

Meanwhile, Gigi Lamayne and Reason allegedly started dating last year. Rumours about their love affair started making the rounds on social media when they were spotted getting cosy at Kwa Mai Mai.

They both denied the rumours, with the Mashonisa hitmaker claiming they were just friends and were working on her single, Come Out. She said:

"We are not dating; we are friends, and we have been working together on my latest project, my single, Come Out. We are just good friends."

Sizwe also responded to the rumours, claiming he was never at Kwa Mai Mai with Gigi. However, the stars continued to be seen together after denying the rumours.

Gigi Lamayne responds to Reason defending her

Briefly News previously reported that Gigi Lamayne and Reason's relationship hit the spotlight after Reason confronted podcast host Thakgi over remarks about Gigi's looks. Thakgi allegedly said Reason downgraded when he started dating Gigi after LootLove.

The matter has sparked a heated debate on social media after Reason fiercely defended his woman on the public platform. Taking to her page, the Mashonisa hitmaker gushed over her man.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News