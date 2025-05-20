Former Rhythm City actress Samkelo Ndlovu has criticised Adulting viewers for attacking her on social media

The talented actress, who recently deactivated her Instagram account following the backlash she received, has addressed fans of the series

Fans of the Showmax series have taken to social media to slam the actress' character, Minky, and call her "Satan"

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu responds to 'Adulting' viewers calling her "Satan".

Popular actress Samkelo Ndlovu has addressed fans of the Showmax telenovela, Adulting, in a recent interview.

Ndlovu, who starred opposite Nhlanhla Kunene in the award-winning TV show shares that viewers of the show have been trolling her in public and online.

Fans of the show trolled Ndlovu's character, Minki, for killing their fan-favourite bad boy character, TsikiTsiki, played by the talented Nhlanhla Kunene.

The popular actress also revealed in an interview with Newzroom Afrika that her previous role was a street-smart, no-nonsense girl who did whatever it took to get what she wanted.

The influencer and actress also reveals that being called Satan online was the one insult because she's South African.

"I understand how we speak, but don't call me Satan," says the Ndlovu.

The actress also opens up about deactivating her Instagram account following the backlash from viewers online.

Adulting fans react to the actress' interview

@Hugo3248 said:

"There are a lot of Minkies in our society, the way you nailed it! It kinda has brought education to a lot of people regarding this character. Well done. Minkie red flags!"

@Westkanjalo replied:

"She killed the role. A job well done to her. Adulting is a top series."

@MfamaThandile wrote:

"She killed the role. Proper actress that one!"

@FRSA_Press said:

"No, she doesn't play a role of a street-smart girl but a role of a toxic girl that thrives from the society narratives like that women are always victims and not perpetrators. Thus, their signs will be downplayed until they kill, even when they kill, the media won't call it 'GBV."

@Samanthaanzemo1 wrote:

"When she held that knife and was venting to TsikiTsiki. He could have calmed her down and told her comforting words, but he kept provoking her when he was in danger. I am pissed nje. Why did he have to die?

@MashwauSuccess said:

"She deserved that treatment. I mean she always allowed him back knowing how bad he treats her."

@hlogi_t replied:

"I was telling my cousin that she’s should never be proud of someone being obsessed with her because that’s how people get killed and the reason for high GBV cases."

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu addresses 'Adulting' viewers.

The final season of Showmax’s original Adulting is set to premiere in January 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in December 2024 that the South African Showmax original show Adulting will be making its comeback for its final season.

The show's third and last season was announced and will premiere on 25 January 2025.

Nhlanhla Kunene shared some insight about his character in the upcoming final season of Adulting in an exclusive interview.

