Popular actress Samkelo Ndlovu has bid farewell to her Adulting character Minky, congratulating her castmates for the success of Season 2

Ndlovu praised Minky as a character close to her heart and thanked her colleagues for the record-breaking season

Viewers applauded Ndlovu's performance, with many highlighting her role's spiciness and her contribution to the show's success

Popular actress Samkelo Ndlovu has finally bid farewell to her Adulting character Minky. The star also congratulated her fellow cast members for killing Season 2.

Samkelo Ndlovu opened up about her role on the popular show 'Adulting'. Image: @samkelondlovu

Samkelo Ndlovu bids farewell to Minky

Samkelo Ndlovu's character Minky gave the popular Showmax show Adulting the boost it needed. The star who was Tsiki Tsiki's love interest nailed her role.

Taking to her Instagram page a few days after the season finale aired, Samkelo bid farewell to her character. The star said Minky holds a special place in her heart. She also congratulated the people she worked with for the show's success. She wrote:

"I never really got to bid farewell to my girl Minky when the show ended❤️ She has an immensely special place in my heart; as well as to congratulate the ladies & gents of the show for a record-breaking season. Till we Majita Monday again #Adulting2 @showmaxonline"

Samkelo Ndlovu hailed for killing her role

Adulting viewers shared their thoughts on the veteran actress' role. Many said Minky was the perfect addition to the show because she added the right amount of spiciness.

@pereko123 said:

"Gurl...u killed itI'm still on stuck on that car trashing scene"

@lush.luve commented:

"Is your back tired cause you carried this season? Shout out to the woman on the cast, amazing work. But wena Minkis…"

@mphostar added:

"Bona DiMinkies did the things, I don’t see anyone else playing that role, you killed it and left no crumbs on the floor thank you it was such a pleasure to watch. So much talent "

@lungileduma said:

"You brought magic to this great show ✨… What an honor working alongside you ❤️"

@mirandantshangase noted:

"I looooved watching Minky soooo much❤️❤️ you are truly an incredible talent ❤️❤️"

