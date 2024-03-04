Nambitha Mpumlwana is reportedly set to play Winnie Mandela in an upcoming film

The veteran actress revealed that she had been studying Mandela's history, saying she was prepared for the role

Mzansi was ecstatic and couldn't wait to watch their fave in a new film

Nambitha Mpumlwana is set to take on the role of Winnie Mandela in 'The Cry of Winnie Mandela.' Images: nambitham

Nambitha Mpumlwana is said to have taken on the role of Winnie Mandela in an upcoming film. The former Generations actress is set to star in an apartheid-era show, and her loyal supporters cheered her on and couldn't wait to tune in.

Nambitha Mpumlwana bags huge acting gig

Seasoned actress, Nambitha Mpumlwana, has reportedly bagged a role in an upcoming apartheid-era film.

The celebrated actress, having starred in some of Mzansi's most-loved shows, including Generations and Yizo Yizo, is set to star in a new film as Winnie Mandela.

The Cry of Winnie Mandela, based on Njabulo Ndebele's novel, will also feature Rami Chuene. Mpumlwana told ZiMoja that she had been preparing for her role:

"I studied some of her history and videos. It has been a while since I worked on this stage."

According to a post by entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, the film is expected to run from 30 March to 21 April 2024 at the Johannesburg Market Theatre:

Mzansi shows love to Nambitha Mpumlwana

Fans congratulated Nambitha on her new role, and just like her support for Makhadzi, fans showed love to the beloved actress:

artbybee_ said:

"Can't wait to watch it!"

PulengM86396930 was happy for Nambitha:

"Nambitha! So happy for her."

MtoloSam wrote:

"Happy for them, especially Nambitha."

Nomathe11851634 showed love to Nambitha and Rami:

"My favourite! The power house of Mzansi. These two can be anything they put their minds to. Galore talent, cannot wait!"

jerajessie2603 posted:

"Congratulations to both, my love for Nambitha is real."

