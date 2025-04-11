Talented South African musician MaWhoo turned heads with her recent post showing off her hourglass figure in a bold strapless dress

MaWhoo captioned the photos with a confident yet playful caption that left her followers impressed

Fans and entertainment industry peers flooded the comments with admiration, while some gushed over her beauty

MaWhoo looked gorgeous in new photos. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

South African songstress MaWhoo leaves timelines smoking and followers gasping with every upload. This time, she didn’t just light a tiny spark; she turned the internet ablaze with her recent post.

MaWhoo stuns in new pictures

The Ngilimele songstress shared a couple of snaps confidently showing off her God-given assets with her usual confidence. Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, 10 April, MaWhoo flaunted her hourglass figure in a form-fitting, strapless yellow dress. She paired the pictures with a braggadocious yet playful caption, letting the world know that she’s got it, and she knows it. The post was captioned:

“Unqonqoshe kwazwelonke, mphathimandla 💪” which roughly translates to “Minister of the world, boss 💪”

Netizens react to Mawhoo's gorgeous pics

As has become the norm when MaWhoo shares a picture, netizens couldn’t get enough of her. The songstress had fans and entertainment industry peers showering her with praise. While some complimented her gorgeous look, others couldn’t get enough of her natural beauty.

Here are some of the comments:

somizi said:

“Into ecasulayo ngawe is that even in person unje.”

dbngogo exclaimed:

“Shuu 😍”

yaryasa gushed:

“Hhaybo weMawhoo mina ngiyakhuza. Bazothi ujove ngomjovo wamaVitamin 😍😍😍🥵”

cooper_pabi remarked:

“If not Mawhoo then who😍😍😍”

ronald.9601 responded:

“She deserves boyfriend allowance.”

_andykhay replied:

“A woman in her own league, moving at her own pace!!!👏”

realmisse complimented:

“What a beautiful woman 😍😍😍”

didintle_ramasodi said:

"Are you a banana, because you look soooo appealing.😍"

MaWhoo slammed over style choices

It's not always that MaWhoo gets it right when it comes to her fashion choices.

The singer was booked at D48 in Midrand, where she performed her chart-topping hit Nduma Ndumane. When a video of her performance was shared on X, netizens were left disappointed by the singer's choice of outfit.

MaWhoo wore a very tight and revealing outfit, which failed to impress. She wore black tights, a black top and white sneakers, which courted the ire of social media users.

In another previous performance, MaWhoo had people likening her to exotic dancer Zodwa Wabantu because of the outfit she was rocking on stage.

The talented songstress was dragged for always wearing revealing outfits during her performances.

MaWhoo thanks fans for support

Regardless of her fashion choices, MaWhoo is recognised for her musical talent. Briefly News reported that MaWhoo marked a major milestone as her EP The Sound of Magic reached 15 million streams.

The genre-defying songstress also marked the anniversary of her EP and headed to her social media pages to thank her fans and followers for supporting her music.

Fans celebrated The Sound of Magic's anniversary by sharing their favourite tracks from the EP and praising MaWhoo for consistently delivering quality music.

