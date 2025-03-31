Amapiano superstar MaWhoo was booked for a performance at D48 in Midrand recently

A video clip of her singing her hit song Nduma Ndumane has gone viral, and it had Mzansi talking

MaWhoo was wearing a revealing outfit, which was black tights, a black top and white sneakers and has gone viral

MaWhoo's outfit had Mzansi debating her fashion taste. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's most sought-after Amapiano singers, MaWhoo, was a recent talk of the town after she wore a very raunchy outfit at her recent performance.

MaWhoo causes confusion with her style choices

Nduma Ndumane hitmaker, MaWhoo, has never been a person who nails her fashion choices. Just recently, the singer was booked at D48 in Midrand, where she performed the chart-topping hit.

An X video clip of her performance was posted by @PianoConnectSA, and it has gone viral. MaWhoo wore a very tight and revealing outfit, which failed to impress. She wore black tights, a black top and white sneakers and left many people disappointed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In her previous recent performance, people even referred to her as Zodwa Wabantu, who is an exotic dancer who does very questionable things in public spaces.

MaWhoo's performance at Midrand has been overshadowed by her performance. Image: mawhoo

Source: Instagram

Mzansi drags MaWhoo's performance and outfit

This is what some people had to say online about MaWhoo and her forever-revealing outfits.

@Chle_ce said:

"MaWhoo seriously needs a stylist."

underwear

@FragranceMo

"Mara, why is she dressed like he is going to a workout?"

@itsmembalz

"They need to stop with this 'asambe' thing when performing it is starting to get boring."

@siyanda1919 questioned in frustration:

"Why are most female entertainers always half undressed? Are we now watching exotic dancers, or have we moved from singing we are into adult things?"

@kingscelo_05 said:

"She hates wearing underwear."

@NomzamoMthemb13 stated:

"When she’s fully dressed, y’all complain. When she moves around undressed, y’all bark at her."

MaWhoo performs Gucci live for the 1st time

The Amapiano singer performed her collaboration with Mthandeni SK Manqele called Gucci at a paid gig. She did a traditional Zulu dance while wearing an inappropriate outfit.

Some people even suggested that she take notes from Lwah Ndlunkulu on the most appropriate way to dress when performing the song and dance moves.

A social media user, @Samkelo_Mlaber, remarked:

"You know us Zulu people are very respectful when we perform our dance. But this, this is our disrespect."

Another one, @_Umfundis said:

"Must be very stressful dating these artists; every time she leaves to go and performs, you have the stress of which part of her body she'll be showing."

MaWhoo's former employee threatens to expose everything

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaWhoo fired her personal assistant and makeup artist, Kuhle Plaatjies, after reportedly feeling that Kuhle got too comfortable and blurred professional boundaries.

The Ngiyamthanda singer previously had a fallout with her sister, Noxolo Ngema, but they reconciled, and Noxolo confirmed Kuhle's dismissal.

Kuhle, now threatening to reveal details about her firing, follows a trend of artists like Kharishma, who also dismissed her manager Mamsee Ribane over financial misconduct allegation.s

Source: Briefly News