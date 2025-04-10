Popular plastic surgeon, Dr Brian Monaisa took to his social media account on Wednesday to set the record straight on DBN Gogo's latest post

Amapiano sensation DBN Gogo had social media buzzing on Wednesday when she debuted her youthful look

South Africans took to the Balimele hitmaker's Instagram post to celebrate and praise her weight loss journey

Dr Brian Monaisa addresses DBN Gogo's BBL rumours. Image: @dbngogo

Minnie Dlamini's alleged ex-boyfriend, Dr Brian Monaisa has addressed social media rumours that DBN Gogo, real name Mandisa Gumede underwent a Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL).

The talented DJ made headlines on Wednesday, 9 April when she debuted her new look and had tongues wagging.

Fans of the amapiano hitmaker gushed over her fabulous "new" figure while some people suspected that she went under the knife.

Gumede shared photos of her youthful look on her Instagram account and tagged plastic surgeon, Brian Monaisa, who defended her on his Instagram story.

"Guys, @dbngogo did not get a BBL. She's very clear in her post and tagged me. What a lady," wrote Monaisa.

South Africans gush over DBN Gogo's latest look

@gabymotshidi replied:

"You look so, so good."

@mapuledirane said:

"Am I the only one that sees the weight loss? You look stunning."

@lamiez-holworthy responded:

"Oh, you looked stunning mama."

@peendy_Lwandle replied:

"I noticed change on her body, she's looking good."

@kabelolegodi replied:

"u looked so good Mandisa and you smelled so good."

@siphosihle_monakali responded:

"The body is giving what it's supposed to give."

@noe_zey

"Probably a lipo. She’s thick. Maybe she wanted a much more defined body shape like LaC."

@mshemcdonald said:

"Ohhhhhhh lord @focalistic fumbled really bad."

@Nolundi_M slammed Dr Brian Monaisa and wrote:

DBN Gogo aside. Dr Brian has become one of those insufferable “celebrity” doctors who are chronically online and overshare manically. I need him to go back to his pre-Minnie personality. Shaking my head."

Dmitiru Hlongwane replied:

"Please, your entire glam squad needs a raise because they always eating, and you just keep on serving every single time."

Esther_xo wrote:

"It was definitely a bust reduction. A BBL definitely does not look like that."

Dr Brian Monaisa clarifies DBN Gogo's BBL rumours. Images: @brianmonaisa

What to know about Dr Brian Monaisa

Dr Brian Monaisa became popular earlier this year when he dated media personality and TV producer Minnie Dlamini.

The pair who are reportedly no longer an item also made headlines this past Valentine's Day when Monaisa gifted Dlamini with a luxury car.

The 48-year-old is also head of plastic surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, according to a 2021 Sunday World article.

