Amapiano musician DBN Gogo debuted her new look recently, and she had tongues wagging

The Balimele hitmaker had Mzansi gushing over her, while some people suspected that she underwent a Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL)

In her recent posts, DBN Gogo wore a red dress and exuded elegance while her snatched body ignited a debate, however, she tagged a certain doctor and that further provided clarity

DBN Gogo's weight loss sparked BBL rumours. Image: Dbngogo

Source: Instagram

Fans have reason to believe that DBN Gogo went under the knife to achieve a slimmer look. The Amapiano musician recently debuted her new look, and might we add, she looks gorgeous.

DBN Gogo ignited BBL rumours

The Balimele hitmaker posted a few Instagram photos of her rocking a regal look. DBN Gogo had an elegant hairdo, wore a red dress with a corset and had minimal accessories.

Under the Instagram post, her fans raved at how stunning she looked and also commented on her youthful looks.

However, X user @nonitheotiginal sparked the discussion on X (formerly Twitter) by asking, "DBN Gogo got a BBL?"

The reason people suspect that she underwent a Brazillian Bottom Lift (BBL) is because Brian Monaisa, Minnie Dlamini's boyfriend, posted a photo of her and thanked the muso for "trusting" them. In her Instagram caption, Gogo even tagged Monaisa and added the cherry emojis.

Fans notice DBN Gogo's slimmer look

Netizens are gushing over DBN Gogo, saying she looks good, while others speculate about the procedures she underwent.

Mapule Dirane asked:

"Am I the only one that sees the weight loss? She looks stunning."

Lira Mgl noted:

"They say a bob reduction. She looks good, though. it did her good."

Noe Zey added:

"She probably did liposuction. She’s thick, maybe she wanted a much more defined body shape like LaConco. She looks good either way."

Dineo Campbell suspected:

"Think just bust and removing back fat and a mini lipo that’s his combo vele."

peendy Lwandle noticed:

"I noticed the change on her body, she's looking amazing."

Dmitiru Hlongwane noted her hot clothes:

"Please, your entire glam squad needs a raise because they always eating, and you just keep on serving every single time."

Esther_xo argue:

"It was definitely a bust reduction. A BBL definitely does not look like that."

How much does a BBL cost in South Africa

So how much does it cost to get an hourglass frame in Cyril's economy? According to plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Deon Weyers, this procedure costs six figures.

Yikes!

The surgeon says the price is high because it encompasses surgical services and other expenses.

According to Life Fourways Hospital, BBL surgery prices in South Africa range between R120,000 and R130,000. While this estimate includes the anaesthesia and operating room charges, it does not cover a consultation fee of approximately R1500 for all new patients.

Requirements for a BBL candidate

So you have the cash and are keen to buy the body of your dreams. What's next?

According to AirSculpt, a good BBL candidate must be a non-smoker, have a BMI of between 18.5 and 24.9 (the procedure might be difficult if you are under or overweight) and be 18 years old or above.

In addition, the candidate must have enough fat for a fat transfer, be committed to the recovery process and have overall good health and realistic expectations.

DBN Gogo sets trend with red hairstyle and head tattoo

The musician recently had a massive head tattoo, which sparked some negative reactions from people online.

People assumed that she was going through it following her divorce from Focalistic.

She further caused a stir with her red hairstyle debut, which suited her. This time, people had something positive to say about her hair, saying her colour blended perfectly with her skin.

Cyan Boujee flaunts hourglass after surgeries

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee and her hourglass figure were a major talking point.

Peeps praised Cyan for her beauty and pain tolerance, as she was already out and about shortly after her surgery.

The DJ has had multiple surgeries, including BBL and gastric bypass. Boujee previously shared a viral video of her BBL maintenance and revealed plans for more enhancements.

