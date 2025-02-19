Discover how much a BBL is in South Africa and what to expect

In the world of beauty and glamour, the pursuit of perfection comes at a cost. How much is a BBL in South Africa? According to plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Deon Weyers, this procedure costs six figures.

The price encompasses surgical services and any other additional expenses.

Key takeaways

The cost of a BBL in South Africa might go as high as R160,000 .

. BBL prices in South Africa vary depending on the clinic, surgeon and procedure.

You might incur additional costs if a 360 liposuction or renovation is performed.

How much is a BBL in South Africa?

BBL surgery prices in South Africa range between R120,000 and R130,000 per Life Fourways Hospital. While this estimate includes the anaesthesia and operating room charges, it does not cover an R1318 consultation fee for all new patients.

What is a BBL?

According to Cleveland Clinic, a Brazilian Butt Lift is a procedure that uses liposuction to augment the bum. The fat can be obtained from the patient's hips, thighs, lower back or other body parts.

What happens during a BBL procedure?

A medical doctor administers anaesthesia to numb the patient. Once asleep, the plastic surgeon:

Step 1: Makes small incisions and inserts a device called a cannula into the fatty regions.

Makes small incisions and inserts a device called a cannula into the fatty regions. Step 2: Suctions excess fat for purification.

Suctions excess fat for purification. Step 3: Injects the purified extract into specific points on the glute to improve shape and increase volume.

Injects the purified extract into specific points on the glute to improve shape and increase volume. Step 4: Stitches the transfer and liposuction incisions.

Requirement for a Brazilian Butt Lift

According to AirSculpt, a good BBL candidate must be a non-smoker. One must also:

Have a BMI of between 18.5 and 24.9 (the procedure might be difficult if you are under or overweight)

Be 18 years and above.

Have enough fat transfer.

Be committed to the recovery process.

Have overall good health and realistic expectations.

How long is the recovery period for a BBL?

The healing timeline varies from person to person, but most patients recover within two to six months. This involves a resting period of 1-2 weeks, followed by a gradual increase in physical activity.

It may take several months for the swelling to subside and the results to be fully apparent. Following the post-op guidelines religiously will reduce the chances of complications during the recovery period.

How long does a BBL last?

The results of a Brazilian Butt Lift can reportedly last for 5 to 10 years. However, the patient's body shape might change as they grow older. Additionally, an increase or decrease in weight can negatively affect the outcome over time.

Is BBL good for the body?

Genetics largely determines the shape and size of one's bum. In addition, healthy dieting and an active lifestyle can help tone the muscles and improve body features. However, if these mechanisms do not work for you, consider a BBL to:

Shape and improve the size of your glutes.

Improve the balance between your lower and upper body.

Get rid of the fat pockets on your thighs or hips.

Boost confidence and give a more youthful appearance.

Help clothes fit more attractively.

What are some BBL disadvantages?

Although the procedure might pose several advantages, it also has some risks associated, including:

Infection.

Change in skin sensation and discolouration.

Scarring.

Bleeding or poor wound healing.

Pain.

Fluid accumulation.

Dissatisfaction with the results.

Factors to consider when choosing a cosmetic surgeon

A BBL procedure requires the expertise of a highly trained plastic surgeon. Therefore, before undergoing the surgery, it is vital to disqualify any practitioner who:

Is not open about their credentials.

Pressurises you to get the procedure done.

Does not operate in an accredited surgical facility.

Is hesitant to show you before and after photos of their previous clients.

Appears to have inadequate information regarding the procedure.

FAQs

Brazilian butt lift results are meant to last many years. Below are some frequently asked questions about this procedure:

What country is best for BBL?

The top countries widely recognised for their exceptional BBL procedures include Turkey, Mexico, India, Brazil, South Korea and Thailand.

Who are some celebrities with BBL in South Africa?

According to News24, Xoli Gcabashe, Eva Modika, Sithelo Shozi, Inno Morolong, and Lebato Nxumalo are some public figures in Mzansi who have gone under the knife for rounder and fuller glutes.

Do people regret getting a BBL?

Some people regret having the procedure done due to exaggerated outcomes, changes in trends or severe complications that impact their overall health.

Can you reverse a BBL?

A properly done BBL can be reversed or reshaped through liposuction. However, this is only possible if the patient has good skin elasticity.

Can you sit after a BBL?

Doctors advise patients not to sit down for a few weeks after the surgery for optimal results. It is recommended to sleep on your side or with the stomach facing down.

The price of a BBL in South Africa varies depending on the plastic surgeon and hospital. However, the procedure will set you back between R120,000 and R160,000 if done in a credited facility.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

