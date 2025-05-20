Thuli Phongolo is being called out after fans saw what she uses to stay in shape

Social media users questioned the actress/ DJ's beauty regimen, saying she's overdoing the cosmetic treatments

Netizens are convinced there's a beautification epidemic among Mzansi celebs that's making the ladies go all out to achieve a perfect appearance

Thuli Phongolo revealed her secret to a toned physique. Images: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Fans said Thuli Phongolo is "just like the rest of them" after seeing what she uses to stay toned.

What does Thuli Phongolo use to stay in shape?

Thuli Phongolo has been keeping fans in the loop on her exciting adventures, from her back-to-back gigs to her luxurious photo dumps.

Having recently returned to Generations: The Legacy to reprise her role as Namhla, Thuli is looking better than ever, and we finally know the secret to her stunning physique.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Thuli Phongolo used a body roll shaper to tone her stomach. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

An Instagram video posted by dickzenlong showed Thuli on a Body Roll Shaper, a machine that helps reduce cellulite and stretch marks, tighten skin and achieve a smoother complexion.

According to Sonder Private Clinic, the machine functions as a lymphatic roller machine, helping eliminate toxins and reduce swelling, while stimulating the lymphatic system to promote better health and a more toned appearance.

Like Boity Thulo, Thuli has added the roller to her fitness regimen, and by the looks of things, it has been doing a great job!

In the video, Thuli had the roller target her stomach:

South Africans weigh in on Thuli Phongolo's beauty routine

Social media users bashed Thuli and other celebs for taking the "easy way" to lose weight:

user20093702 judged Thuli Phongolo:

"Anything but the gym."

miss_kcamy laughed:

"Being a woman is hard work. Since they don't like the gym, this is a permanent solution."

sithembile594 said:

"Wow, so that's why her waist is so snatched."

_she_looks__ threw shade:

"There’s no shortcut to a fit and gorgeous body, no matter how much you pay. The most permanent solution is exercise and eating right. It’s not easy, but it’s a definite solution."

therealmrsjones1509 was shocked:

"The pressure is getting worse in the industry."

Mzansi accused Thuli Phongolo of taking shortcuts to stay in shape. Image: thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

snowy_scandley posted:

"They're inflating their bums and also using machines to burn their bellies. It's too much, all just to end up looking like a mannequin."

tumizwane18 added:

"Women fear nothing."

sbmabuya.sindiswa noticed:

"She looks uncomfortable."

kitta_the.crave wrote:

"Guys, don't be fooled. Just pick yourself up and go to the gym. This lady had surgery."

nananagp was curious:

"What's this machine for? This is the second BBL hun I see busy with this machine. What does it do?"

Thuli Phongolo's bag spotted on Shein

In more Thuli Phongolo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress' R40K handbag being spotted on Shein.

This comes after she was accused of buying fake designer items, and questioned how she and other celebrities manage to afford such pricey items:

TMNLMNKRL said:

"Now we know all these celebrities get them from China because where the hell do they get all this money to buy so many expensive clothes?"

Source: Briefly News