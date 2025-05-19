A baboon's mischievous antics were caught on camera and left many South Africans stunned and amused

The TikTok video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments

Mzansi netizens reacted as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the animal's behaviour

A baboon caused chaos in a res area on Monday when it broke into the student accommodation kitchen in broad daylight.

A baboon wreaked havoc inside the res kitchen at Nelson Mandela University. Image: Alvin Nirenberg/500px

Source: Getty Images

Baboon ambushes res kitchen at NMU

The incident occurred in the scenic in Nelson Mandela University (George Campus), an area known for its frequent baboon activity.

Students were left stunned after a bold baboon gained access through an open sliding door. Once inside, the baboon ransacked the kitchen, opening cupboards, throwing food items onto the floor, and making off with a loaf of bread and several fruits.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the video posted by @olwethu.sitshaluz on TikTok, the students can be heard screaming, and once they screamed, the baboon ran away with a bottle of milk.

The clip went viral on social media, gathering over 104K views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to baboons roaming Cape Town

South Africans headed to the comments section to express their thoughts on the baboon running around the streets of Mzansi.

Rincessndwalane7 wrote:

"I hear they came on the 2nd visit this morning."

Buhle expressed:

"I’d cry 40 nights 40 days imagine ithatha u broke kuwubisi wokugcina."

Phiwo expressed:

"Imagine you squeeze for your child's pocket money, then this happens."

kk kweksnhose shared:

"Thina besizothi yeyakulo Bani haaaaa."

Ntate Mphuthi added:

"Yoh guys, this is normal?"

What to do when you come across a baboon

Keep your cool and don't move suddenly around baboons because this can make them defensive, according to The Travelinfo Blogger. Take your time backing up so as not to obstruct their escape path. Baboons don't like water, so try to discourage them with a powerful stream. Keep pets out of the way and avoid attempting to take anything from them.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

If you encounter a baboon:

Stay calm: Sudden movements can trigger a defensive response.

Avoid eye contact: Staring can be interpreted as a threat.

Back away slowly: Do not turn your back, but slowly retreat.

Do not corner the baboon: This can lead to aggressive behaviour.

Do not block its escape: Ensure they have a clear path to leave.

Use water if possible: Spray them with a strong stream of water to deter them.

Keep pets away: Protect your pets from potential encounters.

Don't try to grab anything: They will fight to hold onto what they have.

Do not threaten juveniles: Adults, especially the alpha male, will defend them.

Nelson Mandela University's res kitchen was thrown into chaos by a baboon. Image: Raimund Linke

Source: Getty Images

More baboon rescue stories

Briefly News reported that Cape Town residents were left stunned after a troop of baboons was spotted roaming freely through the city streets, causing a stir both on the ground and online.

reported that Cape Town residents were left stunned after a troop of baboons was spotted roaming freely through the city streets, causing a stir both on the ground and online. A student from Nelson Mandela University thought it was a good idea to direct and tease a baboon, which amused many people online. A student accommodation in Port Elizabeth was invaded by a baboon who looked utterly lost and out of place.

Baboons are increasingly venturing into Cape Town suburbs, making themselves cosy in the urban environment. In a recent incident, a woman captured a baboon boldly entering her property and inspecting her child's mini Checkers Sixty60 bike.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News