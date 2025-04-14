South African DJ and actress Thulisile Phongolo recently showed off her new Louis Vuitton bag

An online user reshared her post on social media, which left many suspicious of the bag's originality

Many netizens flooded the comment section, accusing the star of buying her designer bags from China

Thuli Phongolo was accused of buying fake designer bags. Image: Supplied (SABC)

Source: UGC

Tjo! The Twitter (X) fashion police are not here to play, they will literally scrutinise every single piece of fashion.

Recently, the South African media personality and actress Thulisile Phongolo hogged headlines after she posted a picture of her new Louis Vuitton Capucine handbag on her Instagram story. The image of the designer bag was then reposted by an online user @Saltiesunmasked on X.

See the post below:

Shortly after the picture of Phongolo's bag was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their suspicions that the actress might be buying her designer bags from China, and others were adamant that her bags were fake. Briefly News also searched the bag on the Louis Vuitton website, but the search turned into a failure as we didn't find Thuli's exact bag on the website.

LV Capucine bags on the brand's official website. Image: @Louisvuitton

Source: UGC

Here are some of the netizens' responses below:

@Chiputsa_Makuru said:

"Does anyone have a #Chinese friend who can plug us and let us know about this so-called K100 bag? I hear they’re shooting and posting videos on how people are getting ripped off on purchases of these bags."

@sesinwana_mhani mentioned:

"It's fake, if you look at the handle it's not knitted on the inside the LV knits both the outer and inner part."

@Mandz_2 wrote:

"Where do they get these bags again? Please plug me with the supplier."

@TMNLMNKRL responded:

"Now we know all these celebrities get them from China because where the hell do they get all this money to buy so many expensive clothes?"

@NapyadiSwafo replied:

"All the way from China. Ling Ling on TikTok has revealed all the details about these so-called expensive brands."

@_FundiswaZ mentioned:

"She can come clean now, it’s safe. She probably paid R5000 ain’t no shame now."

Thuli P showed her new designer bag on social media. Image: @thuliphongolo

Source: Instagram

Thuli P returns to Generations: The Legacy

Meanwhile, SABC1 excitedly and officially announced that the star would be returning to Generations: The Legacy to reprise her role as Namhla Diale. Viewers will get to see Namhla's return on screen on Friday, 25 April 2025.

This came after actress Mpume "Six" Nyamane, who plays the role of Aubrey Poo's on-screen wife left the popular SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

SABC1 PR Specialist Caroline Phalakatshela shared with Briefly News what the audience can expect from Namhla Diale as she returns to the soapie.

The phenomenal actress also shared with Briefly News how excited she is to be going back to Generations: The Legacy.

She said:

"Returning to Generations: The Legacy feels like coming back home. I’m excited to reconnect with the cast, crew and fans and to bring new energy to my character’s journey."

Thuli P lists house for sale after buying new one

Briefly News previously reported that Thuli P has listed her Bryanston home for sale on the Hamilton Properties website. This came after she flexed her recent property purchase and became the owner of two properties. Thuli P spent R9 million on her new property.

Her old property is selling for R7.4 million on Hamilton's Properties website. She expressed heartache at the prospect of selling her old house, which holds memories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News