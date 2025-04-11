American controversial rapper and music producer Kanye West was banned from X

A fan shared a screenshot of the star telling someone that he was banned from the social media platform

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kanye West being banned on X

Kanye West got banned from X. Image: KZLLC/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! What's really going on with the controversial rapper and music producer Kanye West? The musician has been making headlines on social media.

Recently, the star was banned on the popular online app X, formerly known as Twitter. In February 2025, West deactivated his X (formerly Twitter) account. The fashion mogul's decision to leave the platform has left fans and critics speculating about the reasons behind his departure, its potential impact on his brand, and what the future holds for the polarising figure.

An online user @nfr_podcast shared on social media that Kanye West was banned on X. The netizen posted a screenshot of the star, letting someone know on text that he was banned from the platform.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Kanye West being banned

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the fashion mogul being banned on X. See what they had to say below:

@marianzera said:

"Finally...normal people would have been banned by saying 1/100th of what he posted a zillion times XD."

@scarfaceGary wrote:

"It was only a matter of time."

@EpsilonFive responded:

"Now I gotta know what the tweets were that did him in. He's been wilder than I've ever seen anyone on this platform."

@sirgoofy28 replied:

"Guess Elon really ain’t ur buddy, hope he cuts ties from that dude from now on. It will hopefully be the start of a change now."

@ItsMeNoah713420 commented:

"What did he post today that was worse than what he’s been posting the past couple months? Genuinely asking cause today's posts (for the most part) were funny from what I saw."

A response to backlash?

Over the years, he has made several high-profile and divisive comments, from political stances to personal rants. Each statement sparked public outcry, and the consequences were often swift, with brands distancing themselves and fans expressing disappointment.

Furthermore, in another controversial statement, Kanye asserted "dominion" over his wife, Bianca Censori, a remark that raised concerns about his views on relationships and power dynamics. This followed their appearance at the latest Grammy Awards, which sparked reactions on social media when Kanye West caused a traffic disruption for Censori's photoshoot.

As if that weren't enough, discussions continue regarding Kanye's involvement in the Diddy matter.

Kim Kardashian deletes son's YouTube account

Briefly News reported last year that Kim Kardashian deleted her son Saint's YouTube account after he trolled Kamala Harris. The eight-year-old is anti-Harris, having shared several videos mocking the Vice President just before America voted.

Voters gave their opinions about the candidates and their plans for America, and it appeared that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's cheeky son was also clued up, as he indicated in his YouTube videos. Some peeps were convinced that the little boy followed his dad's footsteps.

