Kanye West halted traffic on a highway so his wife, Bianca Censori, could pose for a photo shoot, sparking a social media frenzy

Fans reacted with humour, noting it was rare to see Bianca fully dressed, while others criticised Kanye for disrupting public roads

The viral video reignited debates on celebrity privilege, with some arguing that fame and wealth don’t justify ignoring traffic rules

Kanye West is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The rapper recently charted trends for allegedly being kicked out of the Grammy Awards after he arrived with his naked wife.

Kanye West halts traffic for Biance Censori

We all know Kanye West goes all out for his significant other. The rapper who has been criticised for allowing his wife Bianca Censori to wear daring outfits on public platforms struck again.

Although there have been rumours of Ye being abusive towards his wife, the rapper always shows her affection in public. He even lashed out at a journalist who asked him about the allegations.

A few days after causing a buzz at the Grammys, Kanye was spotted stopping traffic on a highway to allow his stunning wife to take a few pictures. Take a look at the video below:

Fans react to Kanye West's video

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to the video. Many admitted that this was the first time they had seen Bianca fully dressed.

@RowanInkwell commented:

"Kanye really out here treating the whole street like his personal studio 😂📸 man got no limits!"

@bstrat515 added:

"Wow! So nice that he allowed her to wear clothes today!"

@HotGirlCasino wrote:

"I’ve never seen her wear so many clothes."

@LIV_LFE added:

"I don’t care how much money you have. You don’t have the right to just stop traffic and do as you please because for think your money let’s you do that."

@KatieHamden_ said:

"I guess traffic rules don't apply when you're famous. Just wait till I try this with my morning coffee run."

