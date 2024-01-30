Kanye West sparked controversy after a heated altercation with a journalist who asked about his wife, Bianca Censori

The incident occurred at Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony, where Kanye snatched the journalist's phone and criticised her question

Social media reactions were divided, with some supporting Kanye's actions and others demanding answers about Bianca's freedom in their marriage

Kanye West is making headlines again after having a heated altercation with a journalist. The legendary rapper came out guns blazing at the reporter who asked the star about his new wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye West had an altercation with a journalist. Image: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West in a heated exchange with a journalist

Award-winning rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, recently caused a scene when a reporter approached him and asked about Bianca Censori. The celebrity couple hogged headlines after recent reports that Ye banned Bianca from social media.

The news concerned many people about Bianca's happiness and well-being in her marriage with the legendary rapper. The TMZ journalist who angered Kanye approached him while attending Charlie Wilson's Walk of Fame ceremony. She asked him if Bianca had free will in their marriage.

The questions triggered Kanye, who immediately snatched the journalist's phone and lashed out at her. He said the question was disrespectful and should not be asked to a "superhero" like him.

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on Kanye's actions

Social media was divided over the incident. Some supported Kanye, saying the reporter's question was not thoroughly thought through, while others demanded answers about Bianca's freedom in the marriage.

@Shadowiscold said:

"Kanye said, "what's your salary at TMZ, I'll pay you double" "

@aifutureproof

"turn tmz to smack DVD. name a rapper that lives his lyrics more than ye."

@learnlifejit added:

"That’s what happens when you get your questions from Twitter dot com."

@TAbusivego64327 commented:

"My level of respect for Kanye just went such a G!"

@JustinAgyemang wrote:

"one thing about Kanye is he gon stand on bizness!!!!"

Kanye and North West get new grills worth over R16 million

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that US-based rapper, songwriter and businessman Kanye and his daughter North West got themselves some expensive new grills recently that had social media buzzing.

Kanye West and his daughter North West made headlines recently after news of them getting themselves new grills, which cost a lot of money. The father and daughter's new grills are said to be worth 850,000 dollars which, when converted to rands, cost them over R16 million.

