Kanye West and Bianca Censori known for controversial trends on social media, have reportedly officially married

There have been claims online that Kanye imposed strict rules on Bianca, including an order for her to never speak again and dictate her clothing and food choices

Social media users reacted strongly, with some expressing concern for Bianca's well-being and others criticizing Kanye's controlling behaviour

Kanye West and Bianca Censori never cease to amaze social media users. The celebrity couple who is always trending for all the wrong reasons is reportedly officially married.

Kanye West has been blasted following the reports that he ordered Bianca Censori to never speak again. Image: Kevin Mazur/Roc Nation, Victor Boyko/Kenzo and Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West reportedly orders wife to never speak again

Social media users were at a loss for words when they learnt about some of the rules that Kanye West has set out for his beautiful wife Bianca Censori. The couple who were previously in a non-legally binding marriage reportedly made things official and the Donda rapper is said to have given Bianca some strict orders.

According to a Twitter post shared by popular gossip page Pop Base, Ye ordered his wife Bianca to never speak again. That's not all, the Yeezy founder also reportedly told Bianca that she must wear and eat what he wants her to.

Fans react to reports of Kanye having a set of rules for Bianca Censori

Social media users had a lot to say following the unconfirmed reports that Kanye West has ordered his wife to never speak again, amid other rules.

Fans accused Ye of being a control freak. Others said if the rules work for them, then it's okay.

@ifkate said:

"Someone save this woman. This poor woman."

@saiyananakamoto noted:

"It’s clearly some sort of abuse but she needs to want to be saved first though "

@anjalikashyap_commented:

"Why the heck he's treating her like this? And why she's not saying anything I mean..."

@SourLindsay added:

"Men are so obsessed with controlling and dehumanizing women. She’s a person not his doll why is she only allowed to speak when he wants her to."

@swe_etlove added:

"Wow, why is he treating her like his prisoner?"

