Kanye West's recent birthday celebration grabbed attention as photos of his new "wife" Bianca Censori and daughter North West surfaced online

Bianca made a stylish statement in a long black coat and black boots, while North rocked a trendy look with a grey sweatshirt, black shorts, and matching boots

Fans took to social media to comment on the sweet interaction, with some noting the resemblance between Kanye and North

Kanye West's daughter North arrived holding hands with his new wife Bianca Censori. Images: TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West's recent 46th birthday celebration became the centre of attention when photos of his new "wife" Bianca Censori and his eldest daughter, North West, surfaced online.

Bianca Censori arrived hand in hand with North West at Kanye's party

The surprise party held in Los Angeles saw Bianca and North arriving together, hand in hand, capturing the curiosity of onlookers, reports Hindustan Times.

Bianca donned a stylish long black coat paired with black boots, while North sported a comfortable yet trendy look with a grey sweatshirt, black shorts, and matching black boots.

@DailyLoud tweeted pictures of the pair with the caption:

"North West and Kanye’s new wife Bianca Censori walk together to Kanye West's birthday party in Los Angeles "

The sweet interaction drew interactions from fans. Some followers noted the resemblance between Kanye and North.

@KlRBYREED said:

"Kanye loves talking sh!t about Kim but had his daughter at a party where a naked woman was laid down on a table with sea food all over her."

@alecnorton60 said:

"North is a mini Yeezy 100 per cent. I don’t see any Kardashian in her."

@rihdojarocky

"Bianca seems sweet tbh, I hope she’s there to watch over Kanye."

@3kConner said:

"North is deadass morphing into Kanye."

@chanel_nicole_ said:

"She looks like she fits in more with Kanye and the new wife rather than Kim and the rest."

@King_Tmile1 said:

"I would also find another mom if I know my mum is on pORnHuB."

Kanye West: guests pictured dining off a naked woman at rapper’s 46th birthday party, fans think its a ritual

In a related story, Briefly News reported on Kanye serving sushi atop naked women at his birthday party.

Kanye West celebrated his 46th birthday in style, hosting a party that attracted attention for its unique and controversial elements.

The contentious artist, who has made headlines for his social media rants and personal life turmoil, appeared to be embracing a new chapter.

