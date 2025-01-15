The American rapper and music producer Kanye West recently previewed a pair of new Yeezy Shoes

The video of the preview of the Yeezy sneakers went viral on social media after it was shared

Many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the new Yeezy shoes

Kanye West previewed new Yeezy sneakers on social media. Image: Bauer-Griffin/MEGA

The American rapper and record label boss Kanye West recently had social media buzzing with his Yeezy shoes.

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West became the talk of the town earlier after he posted a video previewing the new pair of Yeezy sneakers on social media. An online user, @Kurrco, posted the video on their Twitter (X) page.

Netizens react to new Yeezy sneaker

Shortly after Kanye West had previewed the new pair of sneakers, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@_ezeokolorie said:

"Sorry but these look awful."

@Gorilla_Blanco wrote:

"If the reviews say they are comfortable and the quality is decent, I’ll get a pair to support his vision. I have mad respect for people who bring quality goods at affordable prices to the average man."

@DogNinja99 responded:

"To be honest the sneaker game needs Ye to come back in and shake things up again."

@Otto_2_ replied:

"People in the replies are seriously miserable. Half the guys talking nonsense are gonna buy it anyway. Just look at the numbers Ye’s been posting, people are liking the hell out of this stuff. And obviously, they’re simpler than the Adidas ones, he’s independent now and trying to price them at 20 dollars on the website. You guys won’t find anything better for the same price, so stop crying or just don’t buy it."

Kanye West previewed the new Yeezy sneakers. Image: MEGA

Adidas CEO says Kanye should be forgiven

In a previous report from Briefly News, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden stirred controversy by suggesting that Kanye West should be forgiven for his antisemitic comments, emphasising West's creativity in music and street culture during an interview.

Gulden clarified that he doesn't view West as a bad person but acknowledged that his previous antisemitic remarks had led to the cancellation of contracts with major companies. Social media users expressed shock and mixed reactions to the CEO's comments, with some demanding an apology from Adidas on behalf of Kanye West.

