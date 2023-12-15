Kanye West introduced his latest shoe, YZY POD, marking the first release since parting ways with Adidas

The new shoe, which has a comfy sock-like design is foldable and retails for USD 200

Netizens are excited about this release. However, many are criticising the rapper because of the price

Kanye West has debuted his latest shoe called the YZY POD, which is foldable. Image: Robert KamauGotham

Source: Getty Images

United States rapper Kanye West has announced his latest shoe. This is the entrepreneur's first release since his deal with Adidas fell flat.

Kanye West to release a new foldable shoe

Musician Kanye West took to X to introduce his latest shoe invention, the YZY POD. In a short statement, Kanye West said this marks the first release since parting with Adidas.

The new shoe, which has a comfy sock-like design, is foldable and retails for $200

"Yeezy debuts the foldable future of footwear, YZY Pod. Our first product since liberation from Adidas goes on presale today for $200. Accept no limitations."

Netizens weigh in on the new shoe

Commenting under Ye's tweet are excited fans who did not hesitate to click on the link he provided.

However, many are criticising the rapper because of the price of the shoe, saying it is ridiculous for a literal sock.

@gmcfalcuity2051 said:

"I’m about to order me a pair."

@zaqrider

"I am in bro."

@TheMusicBinger added:

"Hope “Liberation from adidas” brings more billions."

@nuur970 lauded:

"Ye is breaking all rules of designing eCommerce store."

@wishabhhh said:

"$200 for socks ?? These better massage my feet."

@1Deewizz shared:

"All jokes aside this guy is a genius. people were screaming he was moving mad, I always knew he’s a tactical one."

@ManLikeAkoh reacted:

"Okay- we are back to wearing yeezy."

Adidas CEO says Kanye should be forgiven

In a previous report from Briefly News, Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden stirred controversy by suggesting that Kanye West should be forgiven for his antisemitic comments, emphasising West's creativity in music and street culture during an interview.

Gulden clarified that he doesn't view West as a bad person but acknowledged that his previous antisemitic remarks had led to the cancellation of contracts with major companies.

Social media users expressed shock and mixed reactions to the CEO's remarks, with some demanding an apology from Adidas on behalf of Kanye West.

