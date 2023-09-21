Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden stirred controversy by suggesting that Kanye West should be forgiven for his antisemitic comments, emphasizing West's creativity in music and street culture during an interview

Gulden clarified that he doesn't view West as a bad person but acknowledged that his previous antisemitic remarks had led to the cancellation of contracts with major companies

Social media users expressed shock and mixed reactions to the CEO's remarks, with some demanding an apology from Adidas on behalf of Kanye West

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden recently had social media streets buzzing when he said that controversial rapper Kanye West should be forgiven for his antisemitic comments because he didn't mean it.

Adidas CEO Bjorn Gulden recently suggested that Kanye West must be forgiven. Image: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for ADIDAS

Source: Getty Images

Adidas CEO shares thoughts about Kanye West

Award-winning rapper Kanye West, also known as Ye found himself trending on social media after Bjorn Gulden the CEO of Adidas suggested that the rapper should be forgiven.

According to Forbes, Gulden expressed these sentiments during an interview on In Good Company, a Norges Bank Investment Management podcast. He said Ye is one of the most creative people in the world, both in music and street culture.

The CEO of Adidas also noted that he doesn't think the Donda rapper is a bad person, but his antisemitic that got him cancelled and lose contracts with top companies like Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, Vogue and JP Morgan Chase made it seem that way.

Fans react to Adidas CEO's remarks

Social media users were shocked by Bjorn Gulden's remarks. Many took to X, formerly known as Twitter to dish their thoughts on the matter.

@AldrinSampear said:

"Well Well Well. What do we have here?"

@musagagisa commented:

"An apology from Adidas on behalf of Ye, the bottom line is not bottoming for Adidas."

@KenHeLive commented:

"That’s his big homie, black Twitter. Please don’t take this to heart and get emotional. Lol."

Source: Briefly News