Ye has hilariously shared that he has cut ties with controversial US rapper Kanye West over his anti-Semitic comments

The superstar, who is officially known as Ye, shared that he had to end the relationship with Kanye after big brands also cut ties with him

Adidas, Balenciaga and others ended their business relationships with Kanye after his nasty remarks and peeps shared hilarious reactions to his latest post

Kanye West has taken to his timeline to throw shade at the big brands and people who've cut ties with him over his anti-Semitic comments.

Ye has hilariously shared that he has cut ties with Kanye West over anti-Semitic comments. Image: @kanyewest

The US rapper hilariously shared that he has also cut ties with himself. Confusing right? Ye, Kanye's new official name, expressed that he has ended his relationship with Kanye West.

The superstar lost billions of dollars after brands like Adidas, Balenciaga and many other top companies ended business relationships with Ye over his anti-Semitic remarks.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Thursday, 27 October Ye shared a hilarious screenshot and confirmed that he has ended his relationship with the controversial Kanye. He captioned his post:

"Had to cut ties bro."

Peeps took to the Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his funny post.

notthefatherr commented:

"That’s next level sh*t."

adinross wrote:

"Kanye. I’m Jewish man. I don't know what to think… I’ve always loved and looked up to u forever and I’m just sad now. I still love you bro."

krolackdapolak said:

"This got me crying. The bounce back gonna be cray."

swazzy_vision commented:

"That’s why you gotta love him and hate him."

kanyewestaurant_ wrote:

"Kanye West was holding Ye back anyway."

ilyduel said:

"Crazy part is they actually think you need TIES!?!"

styledbyye commented:

"They can’t cancel you, Ye."

everybody_hates_liss wrote:

"They could never take you down. We won’t allow it #teamYe GOD'S NOT FINISHED."

yeezysupplyofficial added:

"This is a smart decision on Ye’s part, that Kanye West guy is too controversial."

