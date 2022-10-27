Kanye West has officially ruined his name, and no one in the big leagues wants to work with him

The backlash from major brands comes after he made controversial comments that were described as antisemitic

Kanye's latest attempt to approach Skechers backfired when the company did not welcome him with open arms

Kanye West may have put the final nail in the coffin of his career. Adidas dropped the rapper after he made hate speech directed at Jewish people.

Kanye West is desperate to get back on his feet, and he tried to approach Skechers footwear which gave him a cold rejection.

Ye has not recovered since other major brands, such as Balenciaga, followed suit. Netizens have been revelling in Kanye's downfall following his hateful comments.

Kanye West tries to work with Skechers

Kanye West reportedly had to be chased away by Skechers after he came to their offices without an appointment. Following their blatant rejection of Kanye, the company told Reuters that they "condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

The rejection from Skechers comes after being stopped by his talent agency bank and huge brands such as Balenciaga, Vogue and Adidas. Online users have been celebrating that Ye got what was coming to them.

@DGisSERIOUS commented:

"People forget that before the anti-semitism thing, or even in the midst of it, Kanye was harassing executives and posting up their info on social media, encouraging his fans to go after them. Nobody is gonna do business with this guy."

@Withitall3 commented:

"Escorted out! By Skechers?"

@leadromthefront commented:

"When you think you walk on water but then reality hits and you find out you’re not YEsus after all. Good riddance @kanyewest"

@alaskaisbadluck commented:

"You gotta open your own factory now."

@zhassanhz commented:

"I wonder if all those companies will drop him if he made Islamophobic or anti-Arab statements. I have a feeling no one will care, or he will be rewarded handsomely for that. Anyway, his point of view is proven!"

Spotify sticks with Kanye's music as the rapper faces backlash for hate speech

Briefly News previously reported that streaming platform Spotify decided to keep Kanye West's music on their platform following his recent anti-semitic comments.

Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, said his music would be removed if his record label Universal Music's Def Jam, demanded its removal.

The co-founder added that Kanye's antisemitic comments were not made in his songs. The rapper did not violate the company's hate speech. Ek later condemned Kanye's remarks calling them awful and said that if he had spewed those remarks in a recording or Podcast, then his music would have been removed, reported TimesLIVE.

