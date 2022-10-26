Spotify says it will not part ways with Kanye West's music in the aftermath of his antisemitic comments

The platform's CEO says Kanye's social media comments were awful, but his music didn't violate Spotify's policies

People online share their comments on Spotify's decision, with some saying Kanye's music is an art and should not be cancelled

Music company Spotify has decided to continue streaming Kanye West's music on their platform after his recent anti-semitic comments posted on his Twitter page.

Spotify's CEO, Daniel Ek, said his music would only be cancelled if his record label Universal Music's Def Jam demanded the company to take it off the platform.

The co-founder further added that Kanye's antisemitic comments were not made in his songs thus the rapper did not violate the hate speech policies. Ek, however, condemned Kanye's remarks calling them awful and said that if he had spewed those remarks in a recording or podcast then his music would have been removed, reported Times Live.

“It is just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy. It is up to his label if they want to take action,”

The rapper has lost lucrative business deals including his partnership with Adidas and Gap for his hateful utterances. Even Forbes stripped him of his billionaire status, saying the end of his business relationship with Adidas in making sought-after sneakers Yeezy has caused his worth to plummet.

According to Forbes magazine, Kanye's share of the deal with Adidas was worth $1.5bn (R27bn) and his net worth decreased to $400m (7.3bn). His current net worth is based on his music, properties, and his 5% share in Kim Kardashian's company Skims.

Read a few comments from people online:

@999darkplace posted:

"Music is art. You can strip him of his business but erasing his music is way too far. He made a mistake, it was wrong and horrible. Give the man a chance to learn. Taking the music away is too far."

@Whistle35360319 shared:

"The disposing of people who say things you don't like is more frightening to me than anything a man with bipolar disorder said...the things you all say in private are far worse, I'm sure. Judge others when you become sin free."

@heidijo1 wrote:

"That’s his art, and I don’t believe in stifling art. Everyone loses in that scenario. I think we’ve already learned that lesson."

@aftertheXhale mentioned:

"I dropped Spotify with the Joe Rogan bs. This confirms that I made the right decision, and I am glad I haven't allowed them to entice me back. I miss my old playlist that took some time to build, so I considered it several times."

@Frankowithako tweeted:

"Just because Spotify allows freedom of speech in their platform and some of the people don’t align with your beliefs doesn’t mean they are a right-wing radical antisemitic homophobic streaming service. The last time I checked, Spotify was full of diversity."

