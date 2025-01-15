A group of women were captured in a video at the gym wearing attires that are not typically used for training

After their video was shared on TikTok, a debate about gym attires erupted on the video streaming platform, and the video went viral

Many men were happy to see women fully dressed at the gym, while some found the video entertaining

A group of women were captured at the gym doing aerobics in full makoti regalia.

Source: Getty Images

Popular Christian brother Enigma caused a stir online when he claimed that God was displeased with the revealing outfits worn by some women at the gym. In response, a group of women decided to rock up in their makoti gear, and their video made it online.

A content creation page shared the clip on TikTok under the handle @drudaku254, and it attracted much traction, reaching 86K views.

The women in action

In the clip, a group of women wearing makoti regalia, with their heads covered in doek, show off their aerobics skills. The women enjoy their workout, laughing and moving swiftly to the vibrant sound of the song.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shares views about the dress code

The women's makoti regalia was well received by many social media users who loved the idea, saying some women sometimes take things too far at the gym. Some said they would allow their wives to go to the gym if they would dress similarly, and others thanked Brother Enigma for speaking out.

Married women go to the gym in full makoti gear. Credit: Cavan Images

Source: Getty Images

User @James Mafafo said:

"I’m so happy our wives will see heaven."

User @MBWINDINGU added:

"Please, next time, show us also the single ladies' gym😂😂."

User @comfort commented:

"Thank you, sisters, for bringing back the country to its dignity 💞💞."

User @Mami shared:

"Their bodies are the temple of God, that's why they RESPECT themselves they are not there for men❤️😁."

User @MA added:

"Brother Enigma is fixing SA."

User @shalonkim said:

"😂😂Looks fun, but wouldn't u sweat too much in all those clothes."

