A bold lady from the US attracted global backlash after claiming that TikTok would be nothing without America

In a video shared on TikTok, the woman highlighted dance trends and popular slang as originating from the US while adding that everyone else copies them

Social media users were quick to hit the comment section, putting the woman in her place and telling her that America has nothing on Africa with moves

A woman from America claimed that if TikTok were to ban her country, there would not be content anymore. Image: @jasmineechelbi

With the possible ban of TikTok in the US looming, a woman informed the video streaming app users that the platform would crash without its 170 million American users as it owed its vibrancy to African Americans.

She shared the bold statement on her TikTok account under her handle @jasminechelbi, and the video went viral, attracting many views and comments.

The woman shares her opinion

In a video that has attracted much debate on TikTok, the woman is seated in her car when she asks why people claim the video-streaming app would survive without Americans. She further highlights that Gen Z content, the AAVE (African American Vernac English), popular slang, and the viral dance trends currently doing the rounds originate from her country.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi enters the public debate

The post attracted over 5.2K social media users worldwide, who took to the comment section to get the lady off her high horse. Mzansi users passionately denied her claims, pointing out that TikTok dance trends were deeply rooted in African cultures.

User @Andy.Peey shared:

"South Africans let's stand up. we got the dance moves and vibes. Nigeria I need you to bring your big English gals and boys forward. I need the Asians to get on the Fashion zoom. We got this 🙂🙂🫶🏾."

User @N.al3diiiii said:

"And this is why they’re banning TikTok in America. Niyaphapha."

User @Love Life & Legacy Coach commented:

"South Africa has entered the chat 😂."

User @berkleyjames01 said:

"Your bubble must be nice and squishy."

User @Xesibe added:

"Please take South Africans out🤞we are on our lane."

User @JC asked:

"My fellow South Africans 😂😂😂are you hearing this 😂?"

