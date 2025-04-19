Thuli P’s R40k Bag Found on Shein After Actress’s Clapback at Allegations She Buys Fakes
- Thuli Phongolo, aka Thuli P, has been the subject of speculation regarding her love for luxury handbags
- The trend of Chinese manufacturers exposing luxury brands made people become suspicious of how Thuli P has been able to afford many of her luxury goods
- Netizens made a discovery about one of Thuli P's handbags, which she showed off seemingly as a response to trolls who were questioning her luxury bags
Thuli P has been catching strays following videos of Chinese manufacturers showing that they make the bags for many luxury brands. The local celebrity was accused of not always wearing authentic labels.
Thuli P recently became a hot topic on social media after her bag from Louis Vuitton came under scrutiny. The actress soon hit back but online users had more questions after spotting her R40,000 rand for less.
Shein sells bag similar to Thuli P's luxury bag
Thuli P seemingly responds to allegations she buys fake designer bags from China with classy wordplay
In a post by Chrisexcel, the controversial catfish caused a stir after screenshotting a Shein listing that looked identical to Thuli's bag. The handbag, an ALAIA Le Cœur valued at R40,000, is similar to a dupe on Shein for R268. The post raised eyebrows since the DJ had a Louis Vuitton bag that was never found on sale with the luxury brand. See the photo below:
China exposes luxury brands
Social media has been a place for following the trade war between the USA and China. Chinese manufacturers posted videos showing that luxury brands such as Hermes get their products from China. Briefly News reported on a video showing how much the famous Birkin bag costs to make and only gets marked up once Hermes and its logo.
A different woman showed people some of the luxury purchases she made from China. Potential clients were delighted that Chinese manufacturers were exposing the truth about so-called luxury goods.
SA drags Thuli P over R40k bag
People were thoroughly amused after seeing Thuli's bag listed on Shein. Many remarked that thanks to China, they could keep up with celebrities' materialistic flexes. Read the comments from people on X below:
@tumelo_br said:
"Dankie China 🇨🇳 for featuring us 👏 👏"
@sullersa wrote:
"These celebs lied to us."
@tumelo_br gushed:
"It is well with my soul. 😆 🤣 😂 We all breathe the same Air, and it is for FREE."
@StormSA12 added:
"China is doing the lord's work 😂😂😂🤞"
@Sisou_10 remarked:
"Maybe we are gonna be rich now."
@Tshepixo__21 laughed:
"Celebrity won't flex anymore.😭😂."
@TheWitchetal added:
"From now on you can't pose with a brand without looking like a moegoe 🤡"
Thuli Phongolo buys 2nd house with 3 years
Briefly News previously reported that Thuli Phongolo flexed a recent luxury property purchase. The DJ was raving about her experience while shopping for the house.
Thuli Phongolo's update about home ownership received lots of attention on social media. Peeps had a lot to say after seeing that she had another property to her name after buying one in 2023.
Some people congratulated Thuli while others threw shade, speculating about the source of her money.
