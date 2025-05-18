Dineo Moloisane shocked her fans with a viral photo when she flaunted her body and sparked criticism on social media

The popular influencer topped Twitter trends when she shared a raunchy photo of her behind on her social media account on Friday, 16 May

Social media users commented negatively on her latest photo and suggested she should demand her money back

Dineo Moloisane flaunts BBL in viral photo. Image: Kay Tau

Source: Twitter

Popular South African influencer Dineo Moloisane recently left jaws on the floor when she showed off her BBL in a saucy photo.

Moloisane, who previously made headlines when she got engaged to Nico Matlala, shared photos of her new body on her social media account on Friday, 17 May.

Entertainment news channel Mdnnewss shared the photo of the influencer's BBL on its X account on Saturday, 17 May. See the raunchy photo here.

South Africans react to the influencer's viral photo

skjf@malihlex2 reacted:

"She always had big but or she shaped it somehow."

@KeshanNaidoo3 said:

"I’ve never seen a good BBL."

@StraightupGal said:

"This epidemic is so sad to watch. I just know that a new illness/disease is going to be revealed in the next couple of years as a result of these BBL's."

@LugileK responded:

"Very ugly. I thought people are moving with AI and we still have South African doing BBL."

@MadeforTyresse said:

"You can actually see where her real ass ends the other part is just an inflated balloon."

@BigShaun49 wrote:

"Imagine opening Twitter, and your mother is flaunting her BBL."

@simple_dmca said:

"I have never seen a BBL that looks good or natural man."

@NwanevuBrianda1 wrote:

"BBL is not a flex, nothing special at all. BBL can never beat natural but*s and curves, BBL is aesthetically pleasing in the eye but cr*p."

@StillNext31 wrote:

"Yoh dudes be going crazy over these Ferris wheel booties."

@ManlikeMikeey said:

"It's that bad that ladies do BBL now and then show it off like it's something to be proud of. How exactly did we get here?"

@Nelisiwe94 said:

"Why do some black South Africans like this BBL nonsense mara? We are the only naturally gifted nation in the whole fucvking continent."

@warrenbeats wrote:

"Soon she will post a video regretting her decision and asking for donations to remove it...just watch. Mara, you tell she had a shwapa."

@nulifi3r replied:

"Dineo has been like that since I've known her at TUT broer. Stop lying to people and she didn't have money for BBL then. Ask anyone from Hammanskraal they will tell you."

Influencer Dineo Moloisane shows off her BBL in a photo. Images: Kay Tau and @iKaptainKush

Source: Twitter

Musician Press Sihlangu confirms that his relationship with Dineo Moloisane is over, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African musician Presss Sihlangu confirmed that his relationship with Dineo Moloisane has ended.

This was after news that Dineo found out Press had a two-month-old baby with another woman in December 2024.

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Press' confirmation that the relationship is over.

Source: Briefly News