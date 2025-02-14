Nico Matlala and his now-former fiancée, Dineo Moloisane, have reportedly called off their engagement

The couple's two-week run was allegedly shadowed by Dineo's desire to rekindle her relationship with her ex

Now, Nico claims to never having dated Dineo, saying they were just friends, but netizens aren't buying it

Nico Matlala said he's no longer engaged to Dineo Moloisane. Images: Facebook/ Nico Matlala, Twitter/ mixedracedUncle

Nico Matlala has reportedly come forward to announce his break-up from his now-former fiancée, Dineo Moloisane.

Did Dineo Moloisane and Nico Matlala call it quits?

Not even a month after announcing their engagement on social media, Dineo Moloisane and Nico Matlala have reportedly ended their relationship.

The controversial couple's romance was criticised all over the internet as netizens questioned their odd pairing, also noting Dineo's alleged refusal to leave her ex alone.

According to TshisaLIVE, Nico confirmed their split before releasing an official statement accusing Dineo of wanting to get back together with her former partner, Press:

"We were engaged for two weeks. She betrayed me by seeking to be back into her ex-boyfriend's life."

Nico Matlala said he and Dineo Moloisane were never in a relationship. Image: Nico Matlala

Meanwhile, during a TikTok live stream, Nico claimed that he never dated Dineo and that it was all a prank:

"I never dated Dineo. I'm Press' biggest fan, I love his music and I love their relationship. She's my friend. I just got carried away and kissed her. Now things turned into a disaster, and people are attacking her."

Katlego Evergreen Mokoena shared the recording:

Here's what Mzansi said about Nico Matlala's statement

Peeps aren't convinced and said there was something fishy going on:

Masebotsana Tjie joked:

"Clearly, Nico thinks we're all from gaMasemola."

Masebotsana Tjie suspected:

"And it's clear that he's the one who leaked those videos."

Refiloe Rhenolda said:

"I always thought Nico was the baby daddy until I heard, 'Don't mention Dineo's kids.'"

Thabang Curtis Mallela wasn't convinced:

"Prank how when you kissed her?"

Eldah Mothiba wrote:

"Yhoo, this Dineo Moloisane situation is a lot to take in."

