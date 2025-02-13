J Something and Wife Coco da Fonseca Stun in Matching Green Outfits, Fans Can’t Get Enough
- J Something and his wife Coco stunned fans in matching green outfits ahead of Valentine's Day, sharing romantic pictures on his X page
- The Mi Casa singer, known for publicly expressing love for his wife, captioned the post that he was too romantic and unrealistic
- Fans praised the couple's sweet bond, with many admiring their private yet affectionate relationship
Mi Casa singer J Something and his wife Coco are serving couple goals. The singer never shies away from showing love to his beautiful wife on social media.
J Something and Coco rock stunning green outfits
Popular musician J Something has proven once again why he and Coco are among Mzansi's favourite couples. Although the star's restaurant Artistry caught strays when the Babel drama heated up last year, fans still adore how he shows love to his wife.
Taking to his X page as Mzansi prepares for Valentine's Day, the star shared stunning pictures with his wife, Coco. The sweet couple looked ravishing in matching green outfits. He captioned the post:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"I’m too romantic and unrealistic."
Fans can't get enough of Coco and J Something
Social media users showed some love to the sweet couple. Many praised J Something for his public display of affection.
@sandisamaqubela said:
"I love this couple. So cute, sweet, private and happy in their own love bubble. They are each other’s besties you can tell! It’s heartwarming to see love in such a simplistic and meaningful form."
@zini_ntombi wrote:
"Quite realistic actually. Being romantic is your current reality."
@Setloli added:
"As you should😍💃🏾"
@TopsAfrica commented:
"Green Energy 💚💚💚"
Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini announce collaboration
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thebe Magugu enlisted Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida for his latest collection, and fans are obsessed.
Power couple, Nandi Madida and her Grammy Award-winning husband, Zakes Bantwini, are chasing the bag together and recently made fashion their latest project.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.