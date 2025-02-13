J Something and his wife Coco stunned fans in matching green outfits ahead of Valentine's Day, sharing romantic pictures on his X page

The Mi Casa singer, known for publicly expressing love for his wife, captioned the post that he was too romantic and unrealistic

Fans praised the couple's sweet bond, with many admiring their private yet affectionate relationship

Mi Casa singer J Something and his wife Coco are serving couple goals. The singer never shies away from showing love to his beautiful wife on social media.

J Something and Coco rock stunning green outfits

Popular musician J Something has proven once again why he and Coco are among Mzansi's favourite couples. Although the star's restaurant Artistry caught strays when the Babel drama heated up last year, fans still adore how he shows love to his wife.

Taking to his X page as Mzansi prepares for Valentine's Day, the star shared stunning pictures with his wife, Coco. The sweet couple looked ravishing in matching green outfits. He captioned the post:

"I’m too romantic and unrealistic."

Fans can't get enough of Coco and J Something

Social media users showed some love to the sweet couple. Many praised J Something for his public display of affection.

@sandisamaqubela said:

"I love this couple. So cute, sweet, private and happy in their own love bubble. They are each other’s besties you can tell! It’s heartwarming to see love in such a simplistic and meaningful form."

@zini_ntombi wrote:

"Quite realistic actually. Being romantic is your current reality."

@Setloli added:

"As you should😍💃🏾"

@TopsAfrica commented:

"Green Energy 💚💚💚"

