Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida have joined forces on the fashion front for a Valentine's Day collaboration

The power couple partnered with renowned fashion designer Thebe Magugu for his and hers football-inspired apparel

Fans are lining up to get their pieces and fawned over Zakes and Nandi on the collaboration

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini announced their collaboration with Thebe Magugu. Images: nandi_madida, thebemagugu

Thebe Magugu enlisted Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida for his latest collection, and fans are obsessed.

Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini announce partnership

Power couple, Nandi Madida and her Grammy Award-winning husband, Zakes Bantwini, are chasing the bag together and recently made fashion their latest project.

The pair's love for garments seemingly influenced their collaboration with celebrated designer, Thebe Magugu, for a collection inspired by the month of love and a love for the game - football, that is.

Nandi shared the news with pictures from their photoshoot in the new Magugu F.C. training kit for men and women, comprising customisable shirt dresses and matching men's jerseys. She also revealed that she and Zakes would release a project together:

"Thebe Magugu can also exclusively reveal that @zakesbantwini and myself will release our joint project this year."

Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida partnered with Thebe Magugu for an apparel collection. Image: nandi_madida

The collection officially drops on Valentine's Day 2025:

Mzansi raves over Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini's collaboration

Fans and followers are obsessed with the couple and their collection:

South African fashion designer, Rich Mnisi, exclaimed:

"Love!"

khanyisile_m123 was impressed:

"Beautiful and different. That belt detail at the back, sana!'

ntandoyenkosi_maziya said:

"Always and forever."

nkully_zama wrote:

"I am so jealous, kesana. You know when they say 'a perfect match'?"

ntombi.masombuka.737 added:

"Now, this is what I call a power couple."

majestic_miles1 posted:

"This is beautiful. I think I’m an old soul; that’s the feeling these photos give me."

iamtronjabulani was obsessed:

"Dear Thebe, you’ll always be famous!"

